Twilight Patriot

Twilight Patriot

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Reckoning's avatar
Reckoning
Jun 20

Some interesting points and recognition of trends that others don’t discuss. One important one is how much the US is making from IP and technology. You just have to see how fiercely the US fights digital taxes on social media. The thing is that these revenues are fragile and the rest of the world could easily replace Facebook, Google and the like.

I would also highlight aging infrastructure in the West. A lot of old infrastructure needs major rehab or replacement. There isn’t much money for that.

We’ll have to see how future generations react to trends. What happens when Third World countries with large diasporas face crises? There could be a takeover as you say, but on the other hand there may not be much worth taking over.

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Doug1943's avatar
Doug1943
Jun 20

Sadly, this essay seems right on the money to me.

One caveat: no one knows the future, and we might see some radical event or development that alters everything. Although nuclear war is not rational, wars can happen because otherwise-rational people miscalculate how their opponents will react, and things can escalate: witness the Germans, who, twice in the 20th Century, ended up fighting America, Britain, France and Russia at the same time.

On the positive side, maybe instead of fusion bombs, we'll finally get economic fusion reactors. But in the meantime, Twilight Patriot's advice about becoming as self-sustaining as possible, and doing it with others, should be obvious to anyone who keeps up with world developments and knows a bit of history.

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