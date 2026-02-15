Twilight Patriot

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
4d

If you ever see Anyone show you an exponential graph for anything that is *in the real, physical world*… you can use induction & go “this graph will equilibrate at some future point in time” due to the inherently unstable nature of exponentials in the *real, physical world*:

Option 1 is that it equilibrates downwards (these happen during overshoot cases).

Option 2 is that the exponential “slows down” & the logarithmic phase begins somewhere “higher”

Given my agreement with you regarding the mundane nature of chat 🤖s… I say “option 1 is the most likely outcome.”

Tree of Woe
4d

My view on what elites believe (AGI is here, plan accordingly) is not what I personally believe. What I personally believe is "I'm not ontologically sure what's going on, but it's more than I thought a couple years ago, and is very important to investigate philosophically."

I'm not an AI maximalist. If I seem maximalist it is only in contrast to where I was two years ago, which was staunchly skeptical. But I know a lot of actual AI maximalists and they are considerably more maximalist than me. I have friends who are preparing civil rights actions on behalf of 4o. I know others who believe all illness will be cured in a decade. I'm not there. I put myself about half-way up the effectiveness axis and midway on the good/bad axis, about as shown in the image in my article.

As for the tests, I use the highest-tier commercially available models AI every day and constantly encounter various frustrations that equal and exceed what you've described in your article. I don't need to repeat the tests you've described because I've seen them in my own real-world applications. I just don't find them to be material criticisms of the case for AI effectiveness. In other words, I don't describe AI as effective because I'm ignorant of its limitations, but despite them. AI is already vastly more effective than AI skeptics claim it is. Alongside interacting with maximalists, I also frequently interact with skeptical people who tell me that AI cannot do things.. that I've already used AI to do. Again, this is why I describe myself as halfway up the axis.

As for the ontological status of AI minds based on the tests, I haven't decided what I believe yet. Dr Geoff Hinton has given many talks arguing that AI are likely conscious and already have subjective experience. I'm not sure I agree but I'm also not sure he's wrong. I don't think his viewpoint is as easy to rebut as I did a couple years ago. My current views about "what's going on" have been recently influenced by biologist Michael Levin, who talks about intelligence being able to exist in unconventional substrates in ways that we are blind to. His YT channel has a lot of good insights. He is a biologist, not an AI evangelist, but his biological findings have led him to think AI might have intelligence or minds of a sort.

