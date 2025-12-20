Twilight Patriot

Neural Foundry
Dec 21

Brillant piece on institutional decay. The Title IX bureacracy example really hits home for me - I've seen firsthand how compliance offices have ballooned on campuses, turning a simple prohibtion into an entire parallel justice sistem. It's kinda wild how we accept judical supremacy as 'rule of law' when, as you point out, actual dictatorships had the same thing. When my university added another dozen Title IX coordinaters last year, I wondered if Franklin saw this comming - not the specifics, but the general pattern of power filling vacuums that elected bodies refuse to occupy.

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Dec 21

In a Shrinking World, the general tendency will be towards more Autocratic government, less so because people are "in need of it" & moreso because said people can no longer engage in deliberation, participation, dialogue, etc., without diminishing to negative returns in society:

It’s not an accident (for instance) that when we look at the 2010s, it isn’t just Trumpism sweeping Murica, but likewise Brexit in the UK, Erdogan securing his seat in Turkey, etc, etc.

In 2015-17 alone, per the EDI, the world saw a significant chunk of Flawed Democracies (i.e. scores of 6.00 to 7.99) slip down to Hybrid Regimes (i.e. scores of 4.00 to 5.99)... & this wasn’t really due to Trump, but rather, longer-term structural forces in all these respective countries.

The bottom line is that it's not just Population contraction (which we will see ample amounts of this century) but likewise contraction in energy-material flows & other areas... all these have historically given rise to Oligarchic governments, as Professor Peter Turchin & others have observed... with the general tendency being towards Autocracy as negative feedbacks kick in deeper & there is an inability to resolve disputes via trade, commerce, diplomacy, etc.

Given the fact that William E. Reese & other ecologists & systems scientists estimate the world population to contract from 8.2 billion today to around 2.5 billion or less by century’s end... this means really the end of most democratic societies & the ascension of Iran, DPRK, Pakistan & other arrangements that can 'weather the storm,' especially as state monopolies on violence decisively end worldwide due to aforesaid loss of Surplus & substate actors entering the fray.

