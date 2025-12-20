Some of my readers may be familiar with Benjamin Franklin’s last speech to the Constitutional Convention, given in September 1787. Franklin described his reasons for signing the finished constitution and said (among other things) the following:

“Sir, I agree to this Constitution with all its faults, if they are such; because I think a general government necessary for us, and there is no form of government but what may be a blessing to the people if well administered; and believe farther that this is likely to be well administered for a course of years and can only end in despotism, as other forms have done before it, when the people shall become so corrupt as to need despotic government, being incapable of any other.”

For a long time, American patriots have had a bad habit of glossing over the Founding Fathers’ pessimistic view of the long-term fate of republics. The plain fact is that most of these men did not see mankind as perfectible. Their view of history was solidly cyclical. They admired Classical Athens and the Roman Republic with their eyes wide open to those societies’ eventual decline and fall. And they wrote a constitution for their own country in the full expectation that that constitution would one day evolve into a despotism – since nothing better could be hoped for once the people began to “need despotic government.”

This is not the prevailing view of 20th and early 21st-century conservatives, who generally believe that America was founded as a free country and will always be a free country, that America’s problems are unimportant compared to what America does right, and that as long as we don’t officially repeal our constitution, then its checks and balances will ensure that we never have dictators like less enlightened countries do. But this is completely alien to the worldview that produced men like Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and John Adams.

I was reminded of all this while discussing the last year’s events in Romania with one of this newsletter’s readers. The situation in the United States is (thank goodness) less extreme than what has happened over the last year in Romania, but the latter is still worth paying attention to, because people’s reaction to it says a lot about how they define liberty and dictatorship. And since the main topic of debate in America right now is whether Donald Trump is trying to become a dictator, the question of what a dictatorship is, and whether Americans are likely to tolerate one, is worth pondering.

I had written about Romania in a post entitled Romania and the Iranization of the West. Basically, what happened was that the Romanian Constitutional Court decided to cancel the December 2024 presidential election when a populist candidate, Călin Georgescu, seemed likely to win. Then it banned Georgescu from running in the do-over election in March on the vaguely defined charge of “incitement to actions against the constitutional order,” all without his ever being convicted of any specific crime. Unlike in some countries, whose judicial authorities have an explicit power to order elections redone when they suspect fraud or foreign interference, there is nothing in the written laws or constitution of Romania that gives the Court this power. But the judges did it anyway, and the decision was accepted with hardly any violence by the common people, the parliament, the police, the military, etc. – because Romania these days operates on the same principle as the United States, i.e. the law is whatever the Supreme Court or Constitutional Court says it is.

I claimed that the peaceful abolition of democracy in Romania was yet more evidence for the hopelessness of the situation in Europe. People there will blather about liberty, but nobody is willing to shed their blood to defend it against blatant internal subversion. My reader responded with: “I don’t share your deep pessimism/contempt for ‘the Right.’ The Europeans have learned an important lesson, namely, the value of the rule of law, even when the people deciding the law make bad decisions. Given the bloody history of the continent, they’re reluctant to go outside of legal channels ... and rightly so.”

It seems that this reader and I have very different ideas about what the “rule of law” means. If the “rule of law” simply means that there is a single man, or small group of men, who say what the law is, and that everybody else complies no matter how bad the decision (to the point that obedience to the Constitutional Court is a more fundamental principle of liberal democracy than regular elections!) then the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany were sterling examples of the “rule of law.” After all, they had authorities whose word was law, too.

If, on the other hand, you think that barring a man from running for office without convicting him of any specific crime is the opposite of the rule of law, and that cancelling elections is just as bad when the Constitutional Court does it as when the Führer or the Politburo does it, and that European countries’ willingness to so often let their worst people seize power like this is a major cause of Europe’s “bloody history”… then you’ll probably be a pessimist like me.

(For what it’s worth, I think that if Călin Georgescu’s voters had protested the cancelation of the election by putting millions of people into the streets, building barricades, throwing things at the police, and refusing to abandon their position unless fired upon, then the government would have folded like all the Warsaw Pact countries did in the 1989 revolutions. Hardly anyone is willing to do a Tiananmen Square Massacre for the sake of Sorosism.)

Is It Happening Here? Is It Happening Now?

Two months ago, in a post at Astral Codex Ten, Scott Alexander wrote one of the most brainless answers I have ever seen to the question of ‘How will we know if Donald Trump has crossed the line into being a dictator?’

Alexander began by explaining that, since calling your opponent a dictator or a fascist carries the implication (at least in America) that violence against him and his ruling party is justified or even necessary, it is improper to fling those words around carelessly. Can we call our opponent a dictator if he cancels elections, steals them via blatant fraud, suppresses the speech of his political opponents, ignores the will of Congress, or violates term limits?

After a great deal of pontificating, Alexander wrote that “I used to think that my bright line was contempt of the Supreme Court – when a leader echoes Andrew Jackson’s boast that ‘[the Court] has made its decision, now let them enforce it.’” (Alexander is now reconsidering that “bright line” after watching the slippery way that some ICE officials behaved during the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, when they claimed to be following a district court order while seriously distorting its meaning. But he still seems to think that submission to the courts is the most vital question, he just wishes the line could be clearer.)

Leaving aside the question of whether the authors of the US constitution intended the Judiciary to be superior to the Executive (and contemporary evidence indicates that they did not), just consider, for a moment, the silent implication here – basically, it is OK for the president to cancel elections, arrest his opponents in Congress, run for a third term, etc… so long as the Court doesn’t tell him not to.

It is worth remembering that a lot of charismatic dictators have wielded power with the full consent of their countries’ judiciaries – Chiang Kai-shek, Evo Morales, Nicolas Maduro, and Vladimir Putin to name a few. Even Adolf Hitler never bothered to repeal the Weimar Constitution: why would he, when he could count on Germany’s highest judicial officer, Reichsgericht president Erwin Bumke, to declare from the bench that everything he was doing was constitutional? (Bumke, who wasn’t a Nazi himself but who fawned over the Nazis, had held that office since 1929, and he stayed in office until his suicide ten days before Hitler’s.)

It is easy to laugh at a man like Scott Alexander, who calls himself a “rationalist” (and who is the leader of a whole movement of online people called “rationalists”) but who also defines “fascist dictator” in a way that doesn’t include Hitler. (Cue the old adage about there being some things so absurd that only an intellectual can believe them.)

But there plenty of liberals more thoughtful than Alexander. And these people are looking at the Supreme Court ruling last year that declared the president immune from prosecution for most crimes committed while in office, and comparing it to Donald Trump’s behavior this year, when his whole administration seems eager to help him commit crimes while in office. (Which might include deporting suspected illegal aliens to foreign prisons without a hearing, or selling pardons in exchange for political donations, or maybe ordering those airstrikes that killed a bunch of Venezuelans in boats near the Venezuelan coast on the mere suspicion they were carrying drugs to the United States.)

If there was ever a time when a lot of Americans have given serious thought to Benjamin Franklin’s belief that the US constitution would only be “well administered for a course of years,” after which it would “end in despotism,” then that time is now. And a lot of these people see Trump as the villain who has finally arrived to do our democracy in.

But wait – is there something else in Ben Franklin’s speech that’s even more offensive to modern sensibilities? Well, yes. He said that our government “can only end in despotism, as other forms have done before it, when the people shall become so corrupt as to need despotic government, being incapable of any other.”

Modern liberals (most famously George W. Bush) really don’t like the idea that some cultures are suitable for liberal democracy and some aren’t. But for the people who built this country, that went without saying.

Donald Trump isn’t an evil genius. He isn’t even particularly evil. He’s vain and buffoonish and easily flattered, and his senility has made all those traits worse than they were the first time he was in office. But he doesn’t have the organizational skills to actually build an anti-democratic movement.

But what if no skills were needed? What if Americans are simply “incapable” of representative government? What if the failure of democratic institutions like Congress to provide the leadership that America needs means that something is bound to take their place?

Remember that in classical political theory there are three powers: monarchy, oligarchy, and democracy. The rule of the one, the rule of the few, and the rule of the many. If any of them diminishes, then one or both of the others must increase. For sixty years America has had near-total oligarchy – but we’re so used to it that we call it democracy. Monarchy (which in our day and age looks more like Vladimir Putin than the Tudors and Stuarts) is frightening to us.

When one man looks like he wants all the power, we have pop-cultural villains to compare him to – Sauron, Voldemort, Darth Sidious, Coriolanus Snow. When a small group of men does the same thing, we tend to overlook it. But what if we’re wrong to do so? What if the difference between Trump and what came before him isn’t that Trump is more evil, but that he’s more clownish?

A Lot Of People Are Above The Constitution

In the first half of the 20th century, the hottest moral-political issue in the United States was Prohibition. Everyone had an opinion about it, and the matter quite frequently led to violence. Americans cared enough about whether or not their country had room in it for drinking men that they amended the constitution over it, twice. Both the enactment and the repeal of Prohibition were passed by two-thirds congressional majorities, and then approved by 36 state legislatures or conventions.

In the late 20th and early 21st century, the big moral-political issue was abortion. Nearly everyone had an opinion about it, some of those opinions led to violence, etc. But few people ever got to vote on it – in 1973 the Supreme Court simply declared it a constitutional right, in total disregard to the constitution’s actual text. Then in 2022 a new set of justices came to power and reversed the decision. Nobody had actually changed their mind; nobody needed to. If you’re a voter in post-1960s America, your vote only matters when you’re trying to decide an issue on which the nine guys on the Supreme Court don’t have a strong opinion.

To put it bluntly: The United States is much less democratic than it used to be. It’s less like the country that George Washington and Benjamin Franklin fought for, and more like Iran, which also has elections and political parties… but where elected officials can’t legislate on any issues on which the Ayatollah, the Assembly of Experts, and the Guardian Council have strong opinions – such as how women should dress, and how often Iran should lob missiles at Israel.

Yet here in America, the single political action that the Founders intended to be the very hardest – that is, amending the constitution – now requires only a 5-4 vote of nine men who hold office for life. (Everyone knows Roe v. Wade was only an “interpretation” of the 14th Amendment in the same sense that “Oceania has always been at war with Eastasia.”) But besides this, there are also the lesser problems that arise when the courts step into the power vacuum left by Congress, and update well-intentioned but vague laws in a process that has none of the reasonableness, transparency, or openness to compromise that are necessary in a prosperous society.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have been put out of work by NEPA lawsuits. The United States has no high speed rail, and takes an average of 29 years to develop new mines, because our environmental laws are vague, have no presumption of innocence, and allow private activists to file lawsuits at any stage of a project’s construction, causing work to be halted until the developer can prove in court that its environmental impact statements are sufficiently detailed (and the average length of a “sufficient” statement has changed with time – from perhaps a dozen pages in the 1970s to 1703 pages in 2020.) Likewise Title IX, which began as a one-paragraph Act of Congress in 1972 prohibiting sex discrimination in schools receiving federal funds, has been expanded by the courts until it requires most colleges and universities to create an entire bureaucratic office devoted to Title IX compliance, to punish alleged sexual harassments in an elaborate private court system (again with no presumption of innocence), and to cut popular boys’ sports like wrestling if they lead to an imbalance in male/female sports participation.

Now you might be saying, ‘I agree with you that this is bad, but America is still a rule-of-law country with way more personal freedoms than most other countries, and MAGAs don’t realize how precious and fragile this is.’

To which I say: a lot of the time Americans don’t have personal freedoms – at least, they don’t have personal freedoms that mean anything when they come into conflict with the rights of judges and prosecutors.

A year and a half ago I wrote an article here about Stump v. Sparkman, perhaps the most horrifying case in the history of the US Supreme Court. Basically, the Court decided that parents have a right to surgically sterilize their children if they get a judge’s permission first, and that it doesn’t matter if the judge cites no laws to support his decision, does not appoint a lawyer to argue the child’s side of the case (and possibly file an appeal), or even if he examines no evidence before making his decision (the mother in this case had claimed that her daughter needed to be sterilized since she was “somewhat retarded,” but provided no documentation of this.) The Court ruled that because judges have absolute immunity for their official acts, neither Judge Stump nor anyone else who participated (surgeons, lawyers, etc.) could be sued over what had happened, regardless of how many constitutional rights were violated. (Stump’s lawyer admitted during oral arguments that, per his reasoning, a judge who ordered that a suspected shoplifter’s hand be cut off would also be immune. He still won his case.)

Besides judges and (as of 2024) the president, there is one other class of officials who have absolute immunity for violations of constitutional rights: prosecutors. Under current jurisprudence, prosecutors can knowingly prosecute an innocent person, conceal or destroy forensic evidence that favors the defendant, and even fabricate evidence for their own side. If the truth later comes out, the convict can be freed, but the prosecutor himself won’t be liable in any way. And so, with much to gain and little to lose, prosecutorial misconduct has become appallingly common. The problem of exculpatory evidence being withheld from juries is so bad that the Innocence Project, a legal foundation which has freed 2,939 wrongfully convicted people since 1989, estimates that up to 10 percent of US convicts are likely innocent.

(And I’m not saying this from a soft-on-crime position. Woke DA’s and judges who will release a petty criminal without bail, even after ten or twenty prior arrests, and don’t stop until he kills somebody, are equally despicable – and equally unaccountable.)

Obviously, the judges and lawyers responsible for creating the doctrine of absolute immunity have arguments in favor of it – they say that judges and prosecutors would be unable to do their jobs properly if they had to worry about being sued under any circumstances, no matter how serious.

But you can tell that this argument is facetious because it doesn’t apply to police officers, whose job is just as essential, but who only have “qualified immunity” – meaning that they can be punished if a court determines that they acted in “reckless disregard” of the victim’s constitutional rights. Why should a policeman, who only has a few seconds to decide whether to use lethal force (and who might lose his own life if he decides wrongly) only get qualified immunity, while judges and prosecutors get absolute immunity? It has nothing to do with impartial justice, and everything to do with which social class is making the rules.

At the end of the day, if you’re in prison for a crime you didn’t commit, or if you suffered permanent bodily mutilation as a child in the name of eugenics (or if it happened recently, transgender rights), or if one of your relatives was murdered by a career criminal who had already been arrested over and over again but was never jailed for long enough to matter – if any of this has happened to you, then you’re not going to look at the people in Russia and say: “I am so much better off than them, because I live in a country where the president is not above the law.”

A lot of people in America are above the laws and the constitution. And the fact that our leaders sing the praises of democracy, while practicing oligarchy, and sneering at monarchy, doesn’t change that.

Needing Despotic Government

Many left-leaning Americans believe that by defeating Trump and MAGA they can restore the Republic. On the Right, it’s common to find people who think that appointing enough Federalist-Society judges and dismantling the DEI bureaucracies will set us back on the right track, and are happy with the progress President Trump has made so far.

I’m more pessimistic. Remember what I said earlier about power vacuums? When Congress and elected legislatures are weak, indecisive, hyper-partisan, and content with showmanship rather than wielding power… then someone else will step into the void and try their best to get things done.

To a large extent, congressional inaction is what got us into this mess. Why did the Warren and Burger Courts’ power-grabs in the 1960s and ‘70s (on school prayer, redistricting, contraceptives, forced bussing, abortion, disparate impact, etc.) fail to arouse an effective resistance from people who complained that their rights of self-government were slipping away? Some people say it’s simply because American respected the rule of law – implying that that the Founders wanted the justices to function as dictators-for-life, rather than as members of a coequal branch of government whose decisions might justly be resisted if they usurped executive or legislative powers.

But actually there’s a more mundane answer. There were two major factions in American politics in the ‘60s – either you were for Earl Warren and the de facto rewriting of the constitution on the lines of 20th century social justice… or you were for George Wallace, Bull Connor, the Ku Klux Klan, and the people who threw rocks at black children when they tried to attend white schools. There were also some small factions led by the likes of Barry Goldwater and Malcolm X (two men who had a surprisingly large amount of mutual respect for each other) but those factions never got far. For most Americans, you were either with Warren or with Wallace.

And outside the South, public opinion was against Wallace. By the late 1940s most Americans realized that segregation was a relic of barbarism that ought to be done away with sooner or later. But Congress was too fractious and lethargic to end it via legislation, so in 1954 the Supreme Court stepped into the power-vacuum and began ordering the integration of schools and other public facilities. But even though white Southerners howled about their disenfranchisement, their cause didn’t get enough sympathy in other regions to make a difference; people in the North and West (and especially educated people) sympathized more with the Birmingham bus boycotters and the March on Washington people than with the White Citizens Councils, and they had no intention of making common cause with the Klan, even if that meant turning a blind eye when the Supreme Court made radical changes to the laws and constitution that (1) had nothing to do with race or (2) went far beyond the plain meaning of equal protection (as in the disparate impact doctrine, forced bussing, etc.)

By the mid-60s, Congress did step into the fray with the Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act, and Great Society programs. But it was too little, too late. In the end these bills were a mere codification of social changes that were already being enforced by the Court at bayonet point, without any democratic debate or compromise.

What we see, in essence, is a classic case of someone filling a power vacuum. There were problems that most Americans felt needed solved, their elected representatives couldn’t solve them, someone else at least tried to solve them, and that other entity came out of the fracas with more power and respect than Congress. We see the same thing happening with Title IX, NEPA, and other simple-looking 1970s enactments that have spawned more and more complicated regulations and case law with each succeeding decade, until large parts of America’s productive economy simply cease to function. Congress could at any time rewrite, clarify, or even repeal those laws, but most elected politicians don’t really want that responsibility, so someone else in either the judiciary or the civil service wields the power instead.

Likewise, judicial and prosecutorial immunity would not be such serious problems if state legislatures were willing to impeach judges and prosecutors for serious abuses of power. (In my opinion the worst villain of the Stump v. Sparkman case is the Indiana House of Representatives, which could have impeached Harold Stump for high crimes and misdemeanors, but did not even try to do so.)

It’s also worth noting that conservatives who defend the filibuster, on the grounds that big government can be reined in by requiring 60 senators plus a House majority in order to do anything important, are delusional. In practice the inaction of Congress leads to other people doing Congress’ job, and oppressing the country with radical laws that couldn’t even win over a bare majority if they were debated forthrightly in Congress or the state houses.

In recent years the situation has evolved into an outright farce, where Congress’ frequent failures to pass a budget often cause basic government functions to lapse for weeks on end, with judges ultimately deciding where money will still get spent. And while most district judges consider it a breach of their integrity to give orders for the whole nation, the handful that lack such scruples also know that everyone in the executive branch considers it a much bigger breach of integrity to not comply with the order. So you get kafkaesque events like what happened on 7 November, when SNAP benefits in California and Wisconsin were restored after those states’ governors got a judge in Rhode Island to rule that the government had to spend $4.6 billion that Congress hadn’t appropriated, and then hurried to move the money into state accounts before the Supreme Court could find out what had happened and reverse the decision on appeal.

Can one argue that the US is still democratic because Congress still exists? Certainly. But it’s worth remembering that the Roman emperors let the Senate, consuls, and tribunes stay on as ceremonial bodies long after the Republic had ended, and most men of Senatorial rank were happy to be able to keep their old wealth and status without keeping their old responsibilities. History repeats itself.

For unhinged Trump-haters like Claire Berlinski, what Trump has been doing lately is a straightforward slide from democracy into autocracy, from good to bad. But from my point-of-view, it is at most a mere pendulum swing from one bad to a different bad. If things like Trump selling pardons, and imposing tariffs only to later rescind them in exchange for a campaign donation, and making his birthday a federal holiday, and egging on police brutality, and occasionally sending someone to a foreign prison without a hearing become commonplace, then the United States will become more like a typical Central or South American country, with a corrupt, personalist president who pays little heed to written laws. (But who does worry about coups, because one of the many things the president can’t be punished for is becoming president illegally.)

But what we’ve had in the United States over the last fifty years is also bad. Neither monarchy nor oligarchy is what the Founders intended for this country. Neither the rule of the one nor the rule of the few is capable of making America great, wealthy, or free, and it’s not a coincidence that since the convulsions of the 1970s, America has steadily lost its manufacturing base, lost its capacity to build new infrastructure, and handed over its once-thriving city centers to ghetto criminals. Nor that housing prices have gone through the roof, nor that the fertility rate has collapsed well below replacement levels.

I’m not exactly happy about the situation. Switching between a judicial-supremacy left-wing oligarchy, and a presidential-supremacy caudillo state, has never been my idea of national renewal. But remember that I predicted that Trump couldn’t give us national renewal, not in the long run. My reasons for voting for him had to do with the ways that he might modestly improve a bad situation. And to his credit, he has gotten rid of federal DEI, appointed numerous right-leaning, pro-business judges, and prodded countries like Germany and Japan into taking more responsibility for their own defense.

So I don’t regret voting for Trump. But I also think that Benjamin Franklin was right when he remarked that, when the American people became corrupt enough to need despotic government, no written constitution could prevent us from getting it. Trump can’t stop or reverse that process, but he’s not the cause of it, either.

And my advice to other patriots remains what it has always been – keep your eyes open, admit that a dark age is coming, and don’t think about politics all the time, since (1) politics isn’t going to save us and (2) none of the factions are wholly innocent or wholly guilty. Instead, look after yourself, your family, your church, your hometown, and whatever small voluntary organizations you happen to be a part of, since that’s where you can have an impact.

And remind yourself that the fate of your soul does not depend on whether you lived during the upswing or the downswing of your civilization. Or, as Tolkien put it: “[You] wish it need not have happened in [your] time. So do I, and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”