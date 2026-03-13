Unlike in some of my earlier prediction posts, the one that I wrote this January did not list Iran as one of the countries that I thought would avoid major wars. This was on purpose. I didn’t exactly foresee the events of the last thirteen days, but I knew about the military buildup, and the civil disorder within Iran. And I knew that Donald Trump had bombed Iran at Israel’s behest before.

Just as with most wars these days, congressional approval was neither sought nor given. It’s a no brainer that the US Constitution is dead by now, but you’re a contemptible fool if you think Trump killed it. Yes, things are worse now than 23 years ago (George W. Bush should have asked Congress to declare war on Iraq, but his “authorization to use military force” was still better than nothing). But there’s little difference between what is happening now and what Barack Obama did to Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

If a Democratic president can bomb Libya into regime change without asking for anyone’s say-so, and get very little pushback from Democrats, why should anyone expect differently for Trump and Iran? Sure, Iran is more powerful than Libya, and there are more ways for this war to go wrong… but does a city with a long habit of ignoring bike thefts have a right to act surprised when one of the thieves gets audacious and steals a car? This is the same principle.

Just as we saw with Qaddafi and Nicolás Maduro, if a foreign leader does not have nuclear weapons, then his life and his throne are only his by the grace of the US President.

Of course, if you care about what goes on inside America’s borders as well as outside of them, or if you happen to think that abortion is this country’s biggest moral-political issue, then you have to admit that the Constitution has been dead for most, if not all, of your lifetime. After all, if 1960-70s America had simply abolished its written constitution and formally declared the nine people on the Supreme Court to be dictators-for-life, then their actual role as America’s top legislative authority would not have been any different than it is.

But a Congress that is totally limp and inactive in the face of judicial tyranny is also likely to let itself get walked all over by the executive… which is how we got into the situation with Iran.

Since the war has been going on for not quite two weeks, it will be difficult for me to say much about it with confidence. I remember that a month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I was expecting a much shorter war than we actually got, ending with a Russian victory. I have learned by experience to be more careful about my predictions. And so, while I wish I could provide reliable answers to questions like “How long can the Iranians keep the Straits of Hormuz closed?” and “Are the Americans and Israelis in danger of running out of interceptors before the Iranians run out of suicide drones?” and “If that happens, are the Iranian drones even accurate enough to cause much trouble?” I will refrain for now.

Instead, I have written a three-part essay that analyzes this conflict as it relates to the larger question of how democracies (in the broadest sense of the word) perform in wartime. Part I is entitled “Democracies are Good at War.” Part II is “Why Democracies Sometimes Lose Anyway,” and Part III deals with a democratic weakness that’s especially relevant now, which I call “Messianic Narcissism.”

Democracies Are Good at War

It may seem odd that Twilight Patriot, which is usually full of dire warnings about decline and fall, would see this war as a partial manifestation of democratic excellence. And yet the United States, as much as we might have fallen from our peak in the mid-20th century, still has a huge technological edge on Iran (as well as a much more competent military in general). Also, most of the heavy lifting here was done by Israel, which is more democratic than the United States.

There’s nothing magical about democratic or representative governments. They rely on force (in this case, the 51 percent forcing its will on the other 49 percent) and they work well if the majority has a tradition of using its authority responsibly, and of resisting attempts by power-hungry men to subvert the system. Otherwise they don’t. You can’t force democracy on people who don’t want it, or aren’t willing to sacrifice for it.

(Also, herrenvolk democracy is democracy. It is perfectly possible to have a strong, stable democracy where political rights are limited to a specific ethnic group. Think of Athenian citizens vs. metics, white antebellum Americans vs. blacks and Indians, white South Africans vs. the other races prior to 1994, and Israelis vs. the Palestinians who live under Israeli occupation.

If, within the dominant tribe, there are multiple political factions, freedom of speech, leaders who need to maintain the support of deliberative assemblies in order to stay in power, and rights of citizenship that can’t be violated without judicial process, then you have a democracy. And if it is like most democracies, then it will do an excellent job of serving the dominant tribe’s interests, and of defending itself in war.)

So democracy isn’t a perfect form of government. And there’s no moral arc of history that bends toward every society becoming more democratic or egalitarian over time. And yet, for peoples who have the virtues that make them fit for it, representative democracy is by far the strongest form of government.

Wherever in history you look, you see republican governments holding their own against much more numerous autocracies. The Greek city-states were badly outnumbered by the Persians, and they won anyway. The Roman Republic started out with a single town that was constantly at war with places like Veii and Corioli, only 10 to 30 miles away, but after four centuries of republican government – during which the Romans pulled down hundreds of foreign kings without ever submitting to a king themselves – they ruled the whole Mediterranean Basin.

During the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, the Italian republics like Venice and Genoa built huge trading empires and preserved their independence against invasions by much larger monarchies like France and Ottoman Turkey. Switzerland has been governed as a loose confederation of cantons since the time of William Tell, more than 700 years ago; not only are its domestic affairs extremely peaceful, but it has also never been conquered by any of the more populous countries that surround it.

The Aztecs of Mexico-Tenochtitlan conquered all the nearby kingdoms and incorporated them into their coast-to-coast empire. The one major holdout was Tlaxcala, a republic, which was surrounded on all sides but held out long enough to eventually join with Cortés in overthrowing Tenochtitlan. And during the Eighty Years War, Spain outnumbered Holland by about seven to one (more like ten or twenty to one if you count the Spanish subjects in the New World); the Dutch Republic won its independence anyway, and before the war was even finished the Netherlands had made itself the world’s chief maritime power and was collecting colonies as far away as Indonesia.

During the two centuries following the Acts of Union, Great Britain (whose mixed constitution was more democratic than that of any other large country at the time) won almost all of its wars. Britain even won against dynasties like the Bonapartes, Romanovs, Mughals, and Qing, who controlled much bigger territories and populations. Britain’s two most serious defeats were in the American Revolutionary War and the First Boer War, where the British had the advantage in numbers, but lost anyway to (relatively) egalitarian farmer republics.

Israel beating the stuffing out of Iran – in much the same way that Israel has won every war it’s been in since 1947 despite being badly outnumbered every time – is only the latest episode of an old story. Everything about this war just shouts out superior Israeli competence.

Israel can shoot Iranian missiles out of the sky at supersonic speeds, while the minority of Iranian drones and missiles that get through the defenses usually fall hundreds of yards away from their target. The Israelis knew exactly where Iran’s leaders would be on the morning of February 28th, because they had hacked all of Tehran’s traffic cameras years ago and were monitoring everyone’s daily routine, whereas Iran’s Supreme Leader and most of his general staff died in airstrikes in the opening minutes of the war, because Iranian intelligence doesn’t even have a functioning early warning system that can activate air raid sirens when Israeli jets go screaming across the border at Mach 2.5.

Why is this so? Why are democracies, on a man-for-man basis, so much stronger, to the point that they’re only capable of losing if (1) they’re very badly outnumbered or (2) have rotted from within and lost their democratic character?

Part of it has to do with communications. Leaders in egalitarian societies are more likely to have to confront uncomfortable truths head-on instead of being flattered all the time. For instance, in World War II, lots of German commanders suspected that Enigma had been broken by the Allies, but too many people were too careful with their criticisms for this knowledge to make it to the top and get acted upon. Meanwhile the Western Allies had rotor ciphers like Typex and SIGABA that had Enigma’s strengths but not its weaknesses, because officers in those countries just felt a lot freer to criticize cipher machines (and other military hardware) that they distrusted.

Meritocracy is a big factor as well. When a man who wants a position of power has to convince a body of intelligent, strong-willed legislators that he’s fit for the job, a society tends to end up with more competent administrators than when the main qualification is birth into a noble family, or flattering the right people, or knowledge of and zeal for an abstract ruling ideology, whether that be Shi’a Islam, Marxism-Leninism, neo-Confucianism, or what have you. At times, autocratic societies have been meritocratic – for instance, Napoleon’s France and Deng Xiaoping’s China were both able to build a highly effective civil service by promoting competent people from obscure backgrounds. But each of those systems depended on the idiosyncrasies of its leader, and only really worked for one generation.

Democracies are also strengthened by continuous accountability. Benjamin Netanyahu, for all his faults, at least has to repeatedly convince a large and diverse coalition of Knesset members that he is fit to govern Israel. From 1989 onward, Ali Khamenei did not have to convince anyone that he was fit to govern Iran.

(The fact that the modern United States allows Supreme Court justices, who like the Ayatollah hold office for life, to exercise unlimited supremacy over elected officials – even though the text of the Constitution establishes no order of precedence between branches of government – has been a big factor in the collapse of America’s physical industries and the crime boom in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.)

Finally, there is the fact that citizens in democracies just have more to fight for. Knowing that your country’s leaders respect you enough to let you speak your mind freely, and to let your representatives say yes or no to changes in the laws you live under, is something that does wonders for morale. The common Athenians at Marathon and Salamis, who fought for their homeland and for their right to be heard in the agora, had more to fight for than the Persian horde of mercenaries and conscripts, and it showed. Thus it always is with well-governed republics and constitutional monarchies, where the mutual respect between rulers and ruled is backed by duties that cut both ways.

Why Democracies Sometimes Lose Anyway

And yet… Twilight Patriot is a declinist blog. It is not written for people who see a rosy future ahead for the America-led bloc – a bloc which (despite its faults) is more democratic than the Russia-China bloc. And Twilight Patriot is not written for people who think that progress only goes one way, and that once a country becomes a democracy, it’s basically invincible as long as it doesn’t formally abolish its constitution.

I said a while ago that republican governments aren’t magical. They have specific strengths and weaknesses, and they work well in some cultures and not others. There are plenty of ways for democracies to lose power struggles, and I haven’t changed the opinion that I expressed last year that American-Israeli power is on the way out, and that the country with the best future prospects of dominating the Middle East is Turkey.

Since the basic superiority of democracies is in per capita military power, the simplest way to defeat them is by outnumbering them. And since democratic regimes and coalitions tend to grant a lot of autonomy to their constituent factions, the commonest failure mode is that they simply fail to unite against a common enemy until it’s too late.

This is, essentially, how both Russia and China fell to communism. Most of those countries’ inhabitants didn’t want the communists to rule (hence the huge waves of outmigration when they ended up in charge anyway). But during their respective civil wars (1917-1922 in Russia, 1927-1949 in China) the communists outfought their enemies, largely because the latter suffered from huge amounts of infighting – both between political parties with different visions of what a post-war society should look like, and also with ethnic separatists who wanted out of the old empire entirely.

Both the White Russians and the Chinese Nationalists had extremely high desertion rates, and their armies and militias often refused to fight outside of their home provinces. Meanwhile, the communists were united under a simple political program (the Party is always right), they had no qualms about shooting deserters (or, for that matter, killing and raping civilians who got in their way), and they also understood that victory in one province required victory in all provinces.

The same pattern often shows up in international conflicts. In March of 1918, the Soviet Union had withdrawn from World War I by signing the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk, which recognized the independence of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine, Belarus, and Finland. Eight months later, when the Germans signed the Armistice, Lenin immediately renounced his treaty and reinvaded most of those countries. The hero of the resulting war was Józef Piłsudski, the Polish commander who led his armies to victory in the Miracle at the Vistula, then drove the Bolsheviks deep into Russia with the aid of Ukrainian, Belarusian, and Lithuanian nationalists.

But then the coalition fell apart. Whenever the Soviet army wasn’t nearby, these countries fought one other over dozens of ethnically inflamed border disputes, and some of their people launched pogroms against the Jews. In 1919, Piłsudski’s party lost Poland’s parliamentary elections, and eventually the new rulers accused him of military adventurism and of wasting Polish lives in battles far from home, that only benefited foreigners.

Rather than carrying the war all the way to Moscow, in March of 1921 Poland signed a separate peace with the USSR, abandoning Ukraine and Belarus to Soviet conquest (in violation of Poland’s prior treaties with those two countries). Piłsudski expected that this would be a disaster, and he was right – In 1939 and 1940, when the Soviet Union was in a stronger position, it reinvaded Poland and all the other countries on its western border. These countries were by then far too weak to stand on their own, and they all ended up incorporated into the Soviet empire – after 10 percent or so of their people had simply been starved or shot.

I have my fears that we are seeing a similar situation play out today in the West Pacific. All of the countries there, with the exception of China, have a mutual interest in containing Chinese power – since restoring China to its maximum historical boundaries, as the more hardcore CCP members desire, would mean not just the conquest of Taiwan but also of Mongolia, Korea, the Russian Far East, Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, and India’s Arunachal Pradesh (which the two countries fought a war over in 1962), as well as stripping Vietnam and the Philippines of most of their maritime territory with the associated fishing/mineral rights.

And yet, these countries’ response to the repeated threats of Chinese expansion was to cut the weakest member of the coalition loose, by severing diplomatic relations with Taiwan, since that was the only condition under which China would trade with them. Did accepting the One China Principle benefit them economically? Yes – but no more than it benefited China, which did not have to budge on the issue.

The difference here is that the Communists are much more willing to harm their own people economically in order to attain their long-term military goals. Meanwhile, the democracies of East Asia (not only Taiwan but also Japan and South Korea) have woefully underfunded militaries – a situation which has been encouraged by the United States out of a belief (very wrongheaded in my opinion) that Asia will be a more peaceful place if its liberal states are run by quasi-pacifists from whom China does not fear independent action.

We can see same dynamics at work in Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement policy, where his attempt to win “peace in our time” by sacrificing Austria and the Sudetenland only worsened Britain’s position in the coming war. And the internal power struggles in dying republics often run along similar lines. But to keep pointing out examples would be tedious.

If the failure to unite against common enemies is the number one pitfall of democratic countries at war, then what are the others? One is simple democratic backsliding – countries that were once functioning democracies stop functioning as such. Their legislatures become ceremonial bodies, and they vest unlimited power in officials who, on paper, have a fairly small role in government. The prototype for this is the Roman Empire, which continued to have a Senate and to elect tribunes, consuls, and so forth for hundreds of years, even as those offices were irrelevant next to that of Princeps. But I have written about revolution-within-the-form already, here and here and here.

Messianic Narcissism

A more interesting failure mode for democracies at war is messianic narcissism. In brief, this is what happens when a democratic country justifies its wars to its own people by creating propaganda that portrays its allies as purely good and its enemies as purely evil… and then starts believing its own propaganda, to the point that its leaders can’t rationally pursue their country’s interests.

The United States was mostly free of this sort of thinking for the first 140 years or so after independence. But that changed with World War I, when the American propaganda machine went into overdrive to paint “The Hun” as evil incarnate, while glossing over the imperialist abuses of America’s allies (such as the Sykes-Picot agreement, which is largely responsible for all the bad things that have happened in the Middle East since 1918.)

In World War II, things would get even worse. It’s an unfortunate fact that the New Deal regime was stuffed brim to gill with communist sympathizers. And yet, at least at the beginning, a narrow majority of America’s leadership class was still aware of the basic moral equivalence of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. So, for instance, in the summer of 1941 Senator Harry Truman could say: “If we see that Germany is winning, we ought to help Russia, and if Russia is winning, we ought to help Germany.”

But after Pearl Harbor and three and a half years of war propaganda (including claims that events like the Katyn Forest Massacre had been fabricated by Joseph Goebbels) all of that had changed. Now Truman himself, as President, saw Stalin as an equal partner with whom the US could build a more peaceful and equitable post-war order, as envisioned in the United Nations Charter.

But of course trying to apply this belief in practice led to dreadful blunders – for instance, by refusing to negotiate an armistice with Japan in late 1944 (when Japan’s air and naval power were hopelessly broken), and instead fighting on for another year in a strategically useless war of revenge, finally bringing in the USSR in the full knowledge that this would leave a lot of innocent Asians (the North Koreans, as it turned out) in communist hands after the war. (The fact that America lost sixty thousand lives in the Korean War just a few years later goes to show that messianic narcissism isn’t just a moral failure, it’s a strategic failure too.)

Was this necessary to achieve America’s stated goal of forcing an unconditional surrender? Yes. But the goal itself was a bad goal, which only seemed reasonable because of the distorted black-and-white worldview into which America had propagandized itself. For the Japanese, unconditional surrender meant that the Americans would get to do to them what their own soldiers had done in Nanking.

The fact that the Americans didn’t actually do this is immaterial. In the real world, you have to take your enemy’s worldview into account, and an America driven by a cool-headed awareness of actual circumstances, in both Japan and the USSR, would have been content with a negotiated settlement that left America in a stronger position than before the war – i.e. what America settled for in literally every previous foreign war from the Revolutionary War to World War I. (And then America would have moved its Pacific forces – including the atomic bombs – into Europe and, along with Britain, threatened war with the USSR if the latter didn’t honor its commitment to hold free elections in occupied Poland, Romania, etc.)

But enough about World War II. The world that we actually live in is one where messianic narcissism prevailed – and then kept on prevailing.

So, for instance, during the Cold War, America decided that Russia was its main enemy, while the Chinese communists were moderating and would continue to do so if plied with favors and trade. Bizarrely, this delusion continued even after the USSR had been dismantled, while China doubled down on its totalitarianism under Deng Xiaoping (who despite his reputation as a reformer, was still responsible for starting a war to punish Vietnam for defending itself from Pol Pot, and for ordering hundreds of millions of forced abortions during the one-child policy.)

The result was that, during the 1990s and early 2000s, America pointlessly antagonized Russia (which at the time had a strong liberal-Atlanticist faction, but no longer does) while helping China become the world’s dominant technological and manufacturing power (and also the arsenal of global autocracy, without whose material support neither Iran nor Russia would be much of a problem right now.)

And the present situation in the Middle East is also a case of messianic narcissism. The big picture is roughly as follows: Iran wants to dominate the region, and has spent decades building a network of proxies like Hezbollah, the Houthis, and various Iraqi militias to wage proxy war on its behalf. Neither Saudi Arabia (with its satellites like Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE) nor Turkey (which now controls Syria) wants this to happen, and though they hate Israel, they’re willing to work with Israel as long as they have a common enemy in Iran. In the long run, Iran is probably going to lose, because most Muslims are Sunnis rather than Shi’ites, and are not keen on being ruled over by heretics who ascribe to Ali and his family a status that’s way too close to divinity.

Both Iran and Saudi Arabia have unelected heads of government who serve for life. Both countries have no freedoms of speech or religion, both of them execute people for peaceful protests, and both of them have morality police that regulate how their women must dress. (And let’s face it, it isn’t Iran that waited until 2018 to let women drive.) But, ever since 1979 when Iran earned America’s permanent enmity by taking a bunch of American hostages, the American propaganda machine has spun up a fake picture of the Middle East where Iran is the evilest evil that ever eviled, and the very similar behavior of Saudi Arabia just… doesn’t matter.

And you can’t just explain this in terms of America buttering up the Saudis because we need their oil. Iran is also full of hydrocarbons, and the prices of petroleum and natural gas would go down quite a bit if America dropped its insane sanctions regime, which makes a mockery of international law by claiming an unlimited right for one country to dictate the bilateral trade relationships of every other pair of countries in the world.

It really is just messianic narcissism all the way down. Just like when the Americans invaded Afghanistan after 9/11, and then convinced themselves that Saddam Hussein had something to do with it because they didn’t feel sufficiently avenged yet… and then convinced themselves that the people in Afghanistan and Iraq were all Americans on the inside who just needed to be made aware of this through a long program of nation building. The only consistent thing is that there is a grossly exaggerated distinction between the Good Guys and the Bad Guys, and that the Americans are (or at least ought to be) like Jesus at the Second Coming, crashing down through the sky on a white horse to destroy the Bad Guys and give the Good Guys the millennium of peace and prosperity they so richly deserve.

Obviously it never works out like that. But it doesn’t need to; foreign dictatorships have enough problems of their own that countries like the United States can make a lot of blunders and still hold up tolerably well.

I wish I could say what the long-term results of Operation Epic Fury are likely to be. But at this point it is too early to tell. The American and Israeli side has the advantage of vastly superior weapons and strategic planning. And also that most Middle Eastern Muslims are Iran’s enemies – a situation which did not get better when Iran started lobbing missiles at all the Arab countries on the other side of the Persian Gulf. On the Iranian side of the balance is the fact that Donald Trump doesn’t seem to have planned for a long war, that Americans who aren’t hardcore MAGA can’t even agree whether their country should be at war at all, and that Russia and China have a major strategic interest in keeping Iran up and fighting.

In the long run, I still stand by my old forecast that, when the United States finally withdraws from the Middle East for good, the dominant power will be a Sunni country, probably Turkey. But that could take decades to play out. In the near future, things are much less predictable.