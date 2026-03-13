Twilight Patriot

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Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
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"Israel beating the stuffing out of Iran."

Not sure how you see the 12-day war in those terms, as every Strategic goal that the Israelis pursued ultimately failed & the polity suffered enormous damages, deaths, etc from which it didn’t recover (even after British & US resupply).

The reason Israel can fight these wars is that it gets lots of financing, money, material, etc from others. If it hadn’t received those resources, it would have ceased to exist ages ago.

Democracies aren’t good at wars, it’s just that they used to have a coherent patron (namely, the Americans) & now they don’t... ergo you see even vassals like Japan & Italy refusing involvement as they can see that America is a hollow shell that will be losing this war outright.

Also, calling this 'strategic planning' is just silly because nobody is using basic Military Math & looking at the US & Israel using 3-4 orders of magnitude less TNT yield on a country 10x the size of North Vietnam & going 'there’s a plan here & it involves Airpower.'

The Global economy is going to implode once Oil hits $ 150+ per barrel, & at that point, Iran simply becomes the Tollbooth operator of the Straits...

In that sense, it is America & the wider West that survives on the mercy of Iran, not the other way around, because without those energy & material inputs, things simply fall apart...

Finally, there’s not really much the Americans can do about that because all these bases & installations are on Fire, & these are exactly what One uses to launch ground invasions (which would actually have a *higher* likelihood of success for regime change).

None of that is realistic or feasible, which is why the end result is not just an outright Iranian Strategic victory, but also a victory on the battlefield, once intercepts run low, the sorties get even worse, & the drones & SRBMs hit at higher rates... I cover all of this here:

https://www.multipolarpress.com/p/iran-will-win-by-destroying-the-petrodollar

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