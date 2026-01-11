I wish I could apologize more sincerely. This is the second year in a row that I had to bump my annual predictions post from the first week of January to the second – last time it was because I stopped to write about the life and death of Jimmy Carter, this time it was because I had promised Tom Kratman, who had just sent me a free copy of his newest novel, that I would post a review of the book three or four days before the release day. And I’m glad that it happened that way, people like Kratman are doing me a bigger service than I’m doing them, by helping my Substack get more exposure.

To return to business: In about a week, Donald Trump will be a full year into his second presidential term. Last January I made several predictions for the coming year, many of them dealing with Trump’s new administration, which came into office with much bolder plans than the first one.

Then, in April, I wrote a post called “We Can’t Restore America By Obsessing Over Foreigners,” about how Trump’s chaotic, tariff-first approach to reviving the American economy was doomed to fail. My argument is that blaming foreign rivals for America’s problems overlooks the bad domestic policies that, over the last half-century, have made American manufacturing uncompetitive and American housing needlessly expensive. As it turned out, the tariffs were a disaster, with US unemployment rising from 4.0 percent when Trump took office to 4.6 percent in November, while key commodities became more expensive by 14 percent during 2025.

My own private method of measuring inflation is to take the geometric mean of the prices of gold, silver, copper, nickel, lead, Brent oil, corn, soybeans, coffee, rubber, cotton, and lumber, and compare it year over year. If all the prices double, the geometric mean doubles. If one doubles and the others stay the same, the geomean increases by a factor of 1.0595. The neat thing about geometric means is that you don’t have to decide how much of each commodity to include; whether you are looking at an ounce of gold or a ton of gold, a bushel or beans or just one bean, doubling one commodity’s price will always raise the geomean by a factor of 1.0595. So without further ado, here is my inflation table, which shows prices growing by 14.0 percent over the last year, leaving the dollar with only 27 percent of the purchasing power it had at the turn of the century.

But now I need to address the lengthier set of predictions I had made right before Trump took office, which concluded as follows:

In summary, my predictions for the following year are that Donald Trump will do better at enacting conservative policies than he did in 2017, but that he still won’t be able to pull off mass deportations, and DOGE will be a flop. Vance as VP, Rubio at State, Gabbard as DNI, Zeldin at EPA, Burgum at Interior, and Isaacman at NASA will perform decently. Hegseth at Defense, Kennedy at HHS, and McMahon at Education will flounder, to the point that no more than one of them will be in office at the year’s end. As usual, nothing will be done about the out-of-control entitlement spending that is going to cause a fiscal meltdown sometime soon – if not by 2030 then definitely by 2040, though the process is too slow to put a dent in the dollar’s unique status this year. Finally, in foreign affairs, I expect Turkey to consolidate power in the Middle East, Israel’s economy to stagnate, and Ukraine to either surrender, or experience worse territorial losses to Russia in 2025 than it did in 2023 and 2024 combined. The United States, Britain, France, Russia, China, and India will all avoid going to war with each other, and they will also avoid regime change. There is a chance of China trying to seize Taiwan – more likely by blockade than outright invasion – but it’s still more likely that Xi Jinping will wait until 2030 or later to make a move.

One of these predictions was simply wrong – Pete Hegseth, Linda McMahon, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were all confirmed and are all still in office. It turns out that I hadn’t foreseen just how pliant the new GOP would be in accepting people who, a few years ago, would have been clearly unfit for leadership – especially RFK Jr., who spent almost his entire career as an environmental lawyer who was in favor of legal abortion up to the moment of birth, but who is now on “our side” because he really hates vaccines.

But I was right when I said DOGE would flop – it not only failed to achieve its goals, but both Musk and Ramaswamy got fed up and walked away from it within a few months… Ramaswamy before Trump was even sworn in! Sometimes I am more than right. It turns out that government workers really don’t like having their jobs abolished, and in the two areas where DOGE was able to work without much in the way of legal barriers – that is, foreign aid and scientific research – it ended up just doing a lot of senseless damage in return for trivial budget cuts. The real problems with “government efficiency” are the complexity of the laws, the slowness of the court system, and the fact that Social Security and Medicare are insolvent – and the MAGA movement, with its love of simple stories, can’t really acknowledge any of that.

Rubio performed well at State, while Vance has been somewhat of a disappointment as VP – it’s frustrating to see someone as intelligent as him bow to mob pressure by (for instance) blaming practically every economic problem our country has on immigrants, when practically all serious right-wingers (including Vance himself) used to know that most of the problems are internally caused, and are not going away unless we deal with the welfare state and massively downsize government burdens on productive industry. I still don’t know what Isaacman will do at NASA; after he was caught in the crossfire of the Trump/Musk falling out, Trump withdrew his nomination in April, and he wasn’t renominated and confirmed until tensions had cooled in December.

Deportations were also a surprise to me – as I predicted, Trump fell short of his actual goals, but the chaotic way in which his administration has arrested foreigners has frightened more than a million people into self-deporting, leading to what’s probably the lowest net migration rate in a long time. Unfortunately not all of the people Trump has been harassing were here illegally or were even poor/unproductive, so don’t be surprised if our country’s being less welcoming to skilled immigrants, tourists, and foreign students makes us a poorer and less prestigious country over the coming years.

In foreign affairs, I was right on all but one point. There were no wars between the Great Powers or regime changes within them. After Trump failed in his ambitions to negotiate a swift end to the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia went on to have its best year for territorial gains since the war began. And Turkey continued to gain regional dominance in the Middle East – not only has the new regime which Turkey helped set up in Syria 13 months ago consolidated power (at the expense of Iran, which backed Bashar al-Assad), but Turkey is now sponsoring its own network of jihadist militias across the region, and is being included as a major partner in negotiating Donald Trump’s “plan” for the future of Gaza. (Obviously this plan, like all the others in the last 77 years, won’t be implemented; it’s the ceremonial aspect that matters – specifically America’s desire to kiss up to Turkey.) I was, however, wrong about Israel’s economy stagnating; by the numbers it actually recovered from the chaos of 2023-24, missile exchanges with Iran notwithstanding.

So on the whole I have a tendency to be right about three quarters of the time. With that in mind, here are my predictions for the upcoming year.

I expect the Democratic Party to gain control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 elections, while the Republicans hold the Senate. The latter prediction is more optimistic than that of a lot of right-wingers I know, who are simply looking at all the hate (much of it deserved) that Trump is getting from centrists, and calling a total Democratic takeover of Congress. But I think these people are failing to take into account how rigidly polarized people are these days, and thus how much harder it is for anybody to swing a state against its usual right/left lean.

The Republicans are defending 22 Senate seats right now, but except for Susan Collins’ seat in Maine, all of them are in states that Donald Trump won all three times he ran for President. The only other seat that I think the Democrats have a chance of picking up is the one in North Carolina; the other states are just too red to swing, but since the GOP has 53 seats right now, there aren’t enough swingable seats to flip the chamber.

I also expect US GDP growth in 2026 to fall below the 2025 mark, but without the country officially entering a recession. (The GDP metric is just too easily gimmicked, as Tree of Woe explains here, even before you get into the matter of Trump personally putting his thumb on the scale.)

I expect Trump’s abduction of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela to have mixed results. On the one hand, I don’t think Maduro’s opponents will succeed in re-establishing a multi-party democracy – there are too many Venezuelans, especially in the military, who just aren’t going to let American sympathizers take over, certainly not after Trump’s boat bombings over the past year have made it clear just how little the US regime values Venezuelan lives. (Similar factors were at work in the American defeats in Vietnam and Afghanistan – when American airstrike planners make it clear that killing fifty or a hundred civilians is better than endangering even one of their own guys, then people who at first disliked the insurgency’s ideology will support the insurgency anyway. Blood and soil is a big deal.)

But Venezuela is in a somewhat weaker position than Vietnam or Afghanistan, and I don’t expect much effective resistance to any further military operations that Trump performs there, or any economic coercion regarding oil, trading with Russia or China, and so forth. Allowing Maduro to be kidnapped the way he was, without a single American serviceman killed or captured, shows a stunning lack of competence by the military and police, and at this point there just isn’t much for the Venezuelan people to rally around in a big struggle. You can’t promise a glorious socialist future when the people have been living in a socialist present for 23 years and know what it’s like. And since they aren’t Muslims, you can’t promise them Paradise like the Taliban did, either.

Hence my belief that the situation will go to neither the best nor the worst extreme, and that we’ll simply get a regime that’s more malleable to American pressure, but is still a kleptocratic police state that can’t reverse the country’s economic collapse.

As for Greenland – despite the loud claims (including by a few people within the Trump administration) that Trump’s willingness to use force in Venezuela means that seizing Greenland might be next, I expect that nothing will happen. (Nor will there be any progress toward a negotiated transfer – see this comment for my thoughts on why purchasing Greenland from Denmark would benefit no one.)

The thing about Donald Trump is that he is a pretty malleable guy. He makes a lot of pie-in-the-sky boasts and threats, but the ones he follows through on are the ones that a lot of people around him are pushing him to follow through on. I explained this back in 2022, when I contrasted his judicial nominations (the best of any Republican president in a century) with his failure to build the border wall. On the first issue, he had Mitch McConnell, Leonard Leo, and the entire Federalist Society making it easy for him, so he followed through; on the second, he had both houses of Congress making it hard, so he dropped it and acted like it was never a big deal.

A lot of factions within the Trump Administration wanted him to move on Venezuela – this included the liberal internationalists (who want Maduro’s regime replaced with a more liberal one), the realists (who want to deprive Russia and China of a means of projecting power in the New World) and the crude nationalists who just think that foreigners (including Venezuelans) are the main party responsible for America’s drug problem and that seizing Venezuela’s oil might be fair payback.

A lot fewer people want Trump to seize Greenland by force. The liberal internationalists for obvious reasons, and the realists because they know that putting other NATO countries in a situation where they’re kinda sorta obligated to go to war with the US is a really bad idea, even for someone who’s otherwise a NATO skeptic. It takes a deluded level of nationalistic chauvinism to be in favor – and there aren’t enough delusional people in the Trump Administration to make it happen.

As for events further away from home – first, my Russia/Ukraine prediction is the same as before; either the two countries will negotiate a peace on terms favorable to Russia, or else the war will continue with Ukraine suffering more territorial losses. There just isn’t enough Ukrainian manpower left to sustain the sort of effective fighting that we saw in 2022-23, and Ukraine’s “allies,” despite their high-strung rhetoric, just aren’t willing to get involved enough to matter.

As usual I am predicting no wars between the Great Powers – by which I now mean only the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, and India. I also expect no regime changes in those countries. Israel and Iran are in unstable conditions and anything could happen to them. Turkey will continue to expand its regional power as it steps into the vacuum created by declining Iranian and American power, and I think that, over the next decade or so, the regional hegemon role that Iran wanted so badly to fill will go to Turkey instead. Turkey just has too many advantages over Iran – Turks are Sunni Muslims, the faith of the regional majority, Turkey gets along better with the United States, and its leadership is more popular with its own people. (Like everyone in the Middle East, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is corrupt and not really democratic by Western standards, but unlike the Ayatollah he’s good at using democratic energy when it’s useful, and he doesn’t tarnish himself with the pointlessly thuggish fundamentalism that the Islamic Republic is famous for.)

In Asia, China could try to make a move on Taiwan but probably won’t; Xi Jinping expects to be in power well into the 2030s and he knows that his position will be stronger then. I expect Japan to continue the steps toward strategic autonomy that Sanae Takaichi has been taking since she came to power last October. Indeed the likely remilitarization of Japan is the one political development in the last year that I am unreservedly happy about.

So, to sum up my predictions for 2026: The Democrats will retake the House of Representatives but the Republicans will hold the Senate, and US economic growth will slow compared to 2025 but it won’t officially enter a recession. Venezuela won’t democratize but it won’t put up meaningful resistance to future Trumpist coercion, either, and nothing will become of Donald Trump’s Greenland ambitions. The war in Ukraine will continue to go in Russia’s favor, there will be no wars between or regime changes within the Great Powers, Turkey will continue its new role as the strongest Middle Eastern country, and Japan will continue to rearm.

None of this is especially surprising in light of what I’ve been saying in this space since I started Twilight Patriot. President Trump has done essentially what I said he was going to do – he purged race preferences from the executive branch, did well on judicial nominations, continued the chaotic but necessary retreat from strategic commitments outside the Americas, and enforced immigration laws more toughly than any recent president, but not quite toughly enough to reverse the net migration rate. But in other ways he is corrupt, egotistical, and a total chaos agent when it comes to tariffs and military action closer to America’s borders.

Nobody in American politics has any real solutions to (1) the entitlement programs becoming insolvent or (2) the growing burden of regulation and lawsuits that has crippled America’s infrastructure and physical industries like mining, and made housing so expensive that rent usually costs about twice as much (compared to the median household income) as it did 75 years ago. Therefore, I expect the US to become economically marginalized over the next decade or so, as high-tech industries concentrate in a band of Asian metropoles from Hokkaido to Gujarat, whose growth is driven by their mastery of electrical technologies like photovoltaics and battery-powered vehicles and drones.

If there is any big conclusion to take away from all this, it is this: Historical cycles are bigger than individuals. You cannot vote your way out of decline and fall. There is a reason that that old maxim – “Put not your trust in princes” – has lasted almost three thousand years. But what you can do, and what you should do, is to live among the people you’ll want to be with when political authority goes haywire, and develop the qualities of mind and soul that will keep you and your family safe from the worst parts of what is to come.