Twilight Patriot

Twilight Patriot

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Tree of Woe's avatar
Tree of Woe
Jul 21

Excellent review. I couldn't agree more. Interesting, I had Stirling's time travel series on my reading list for a long time, and never gotten around to it; your encapsulated mini-review in the footnote makes me glad I didn't.

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1 reply by Twilight Patriot
Tris's avatar
Tris
Jul 21

Sounds really good. Thanks for the advice and the review.

I always found Indo-European language history fascinating. So it's definitely one more reason to read it.

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