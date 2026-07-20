For a little more than a year, I have been in the habit of reviewing works of fiction by right-leaning authors who are sympathetic to the worldview of Twilight Patriot. It was my friend Alexander Macris, from Contemplations on the Tree of Woe, who helped me get this started: Alex has always admired right-wingers who push back on left-wing cultural dominance by creating art of their own. And that art can be in any genre – so far I have reviewed a graphic novel based on the tabletop RPG Ascendant, a spy thriller, a time travel novel, and an 800-page-long fantasy book. After all, each artist is passionate about a different kind of art.

Today’s entry is The Toll of Fortune: An Indo-European Origin Saga, by A. J. R. Klopp, who was kind enough to send me a free copy last month.

The Toll of Fortune is a hard book to put into a category. Is it historical fiction? Not really: the people who appear in it left no historical records, and we only know about them through archaeology and comparative linguistics. Is it fantasy? Sort of: Klopp’s characters believe in a lot of things that we would call supernatural, but they don’t live in an invented world with its own languages and races and geography – these are our actual ancestors.

Is it a war novel? Perhaps. But it is definitely an epic adventure story that I hope all of my readers will pick up and read for themselves, even if they read nothing else that I’ve reviewed. After all, as a right-winger I believe in hierarchy, and though all of the books I’ve written about here are (in my opinion) worth the reading, there are still big differences in quality from one to another, and The Toll of Fortune is at the top.

But first, some observations on writing.

The best preparation for being a good writer is to live an interesting life. Think about Sir Winston Churchill – a Nobel laureate in Literature (1953) who was famous in his day for his historical and biographical writing, even apart from the oratory that won him his two premierships and got his country through the Second World War. How did he do it? Well, by the time he was twenty-six he had been a lieutenant in the cavalry, fought in one war in India and another in Sudan, written newspaper articles and several books about the wars (most importantly his brilliant memoir The River War), led his polo team to an inter-regimental championship, lost a Parliamentary election, gotten captured by the Boers while working as a war correspondent in South Africa, and then escaped from a POW camp in Pretoria, whence he reached what is now Mozambique by stowing away aboard freight trains and hiding in a mine. And that was all before he stood for Parliament a second time and won.

Or consider J. R. R. Tolkien. His military career was less impressive than Churchill’s; he fought at the Somme in 1916, but came down with a bad case of trench fever and got invalided out after a few months at the front. Nonetheless, he saw battle up close, and when he wrote the books that he’s famous for, he wrote them with armies that marched at realistic speeds and heroes who worry about where their next meal is coming from. There is none of that breezy neglect of logistics that plagues most of today’s epic fantasy, and why would there be? Lieutenant Tolkien knew how fast men march; he had been in charge of marching them.

After the war, Tolkien resumed his academic career studying ancient languages; he could read dozens of them but he specialized in Old English, Old Norse, and Gothic, and by age 33 he was Professor of Anglo-Saxon at Oxford. And so he ended up spending his years helping confused undergraduates learn to read Beowulf, and grading exam papers, and jostling for status with the other Oxford dons, and reading the Old Testament in the original Hebrew, and reading the Kalevala in the original Finnish, and telling his children silly bedtime stories about hobbits… and without all of that, his books would not have been the masterpieces that they are.

A. J. R. Klopp, who wrote The Toll of Fortune, is also a man of diverse interests and experiences. He studied physics and astronomy in college, then spent a few years doing radio astronomy near the summit of Mauna Kea, where he studied star formation rates in distant galaxies. Then he decided to move on to something more human, and went to law school. After three years practicing corporate law (he specialized in acquisitions, mergers, and debt financing) he ended up working as a bond trader for BlackRock. But now, he’s finally found the time for his “real passion,” which “is history, especially retracing the steps of our ancestors to the remote past.”

And when he says “remote,” he means it. The Toll of Fortune begins on the banks of the Prut River, in present-day Moldova, in 3409 BC.

It is an adventure story in the mold of the great epics, and the main action begins when a group of Proto-Indo-European youths (the Danger-Runner band, away from home on the rite-of-passage that will make them into men) are massacred by primeval monsters long thought to be extinct. (Neanderthals, perhaps? Here is Alexander Macris’ article about the possibility that Homo neanderthalensis used to eat H. sapiens.)

After a few survivors limp back to the Great Tent, bearing horrid wounds, the Clan-Father Ever-Wheel gathers a “special warband, whose purpose will be to avenge the Danger-Runner band and end the race of whichever miscreants committed this heinous act!” Thus begins our adventure – but it’s not just a battle between the heroes and the fallen elder race that they sometimes call “the Titans” or “the Gods’ First Born Children.” This warband will also encounter a strange society ruled from the Broad-Eave Hall, a literal longhouse whose Kin-Lord and Maven preside over a way of life very different from their own.

And it is through the foil of the Maven’s people that the reader is able to see Ever-Wheel’s people as the heroes, even though (like any group of copper-age warriors) they do a lot of things that seem barbaric to us. Barbarism is a good thing, Klopp seems to be saying, when you compare it to civilization gone wrong.

Who were the Proto-Indo-Europeans?

In the 18th century, a handful of European scholar-adventurers went to India and began learning Sanskrit, the ancient language of the Vedas, the Upanishads, and the other Hindu classics. As they did so, these men noticed that Sanskrit shares both structural similarities and vocabulary with Latin and Greek, in a way that Semitic languages like Hebrew and Arabic do not. Way back in 1653, a Dutch professor named Marcus Zuerius van Boxhorn had claimed that the Germanic, Greek, Latin, Slavic and Persian languages all descended from a “Scythian” language. Newer generations of philologists added the Indian language family to the mix, and the quest to understand their common origins began.

In 1813, Thomas Young (of Young’s Modulus fame) coined the term “Indo-European” to refer to this language family, which included everything from English, Spanish, Welsh, and Icelandic in the west, to Pashtun and Punjabi in the east. And in 1822, Jacob Grimm (of fairy-tales fame) published Grimm’s Law, a description of some of the regular sound changes that had occurred as Germanic and Romance words diverged from their common roots. (Compare Padre and Pajaro to Vater and Vogel or Father and Fowl.)

By 1868, the German linguist August Schleicher had reconstructed the Proto-Indo-European language (PIE) well enough to write a short fable in it, Avis Akvāsas ka – “The Sheep and the Horses.” In the 20th century, archaeologists deciphered several extinct languages like Hittite and Tocharian and added them to the family tree. Meanwhile, the methods first created to reconstruct PIE were put to work to rebuild the proto-languages at the roots of the world’s other major language families – Semitic, Turkish, Sino-Tibetan, Bantu, Austronesian, Uralic, Uto-Aztecan, and so forth.

A tribe of Proto-Indo-Europeans are the protagonists of A. J. R. Klopp’s first novel. It’s a brilliantly researched book that really makes the past come alive. And it’s also a book that couldn’t have been written more than a few years ago, because, until recently, hardly anything was known about those people apart from their language.

We could infer a little from their vocabulary. They had horses (*hekwoes; Schleicher’s *akvāsas is a little out of date) and wheels (*kweklos or perhaps *hrothos; ancestral to cycle and rotate respectively), but they did not have saddles and bridles. They had silver (*hergentom) as a trade good, but they did not smelt it themselves, since they had no word for lead, which they would have known about if they refined their own silver. And they were patriarchal – kinship terms were more detailed on the husband’s side of the family than on the wife’s, and their chief god was *Dyeus-Phater – the Sky-Father who, in various branchings, became Jupiter, Zeus, and the Rig Veda’s Dyaus Pitr, and also (a bit less directly) the Heavenly Father or Pater Ouranios of the Christians. (The Hebrew equivalent, ‘Av baShamayim, occurs zero times in the Old Testament, and only on rare occasions is the God of Israel called a “father” at all.)

There were huge debates about where the Proto-Indo-Europeans lived and how their language spread, since linguistic descent does not ipso facto imply genetic descent. And in this time of ignorance, wokeness flourished.

Some archaeologists claimed that the spread of PIE (and other ancient languages, pottery styles, etc.) occurred mainly by “peaceful diffusion,” with hardly any war, genocide, forced migration, or mass rape. Another theory, spearheaded by Marija Gimbutas, held (correctly) that the Proto-Indo-Europeans had burst forth from the Pontic Steppe on horseback and violently displaced numerous other cultures, though Gimbutas also claimed (very wrongly, it turns out) that “Old Europe” was a peaceful, matriarchal society with almost no wars at all.

Then came what A. J. R. Klopp calls “the ‘Big Bang’ of paleogenomics at the Reich Lab at Harvard,” which is what sparked his own interest in Indo-European origins.

Within the next few years Mallory/Anthony/Gimbutas were completely vindicated and Renfrew’s cultural diffusion model was completely trashed. Sober academics in that field won’t put it that way, mainly because they don’t want to get cancelled as non-leftists, but that’s what happened. I mention some of this in the book’s afterward. If I sound triumphalist it’s true. Truth prevailed despite academic orthodoxy having done its best for seven decades to stanch such theories. This paradigm shift has given us unprecedented knowledge of our past. Archaeologists, linguists and geneticists (especially the amateurs who had no skin in the territorial games that cone-heads play) were able to instantly piece together history backwards from 1500 BC (when writing began for Western languages) to 3300 BC.

With the genetic, linguistic, and archaeological evidence all in place, researchers were able to identify the Yamnaya culture of about 3300 to 2600 BC as the Proto-Indo-Europeans. (The name Yamnaya comes from a Russian word for the pit-graves that they built inside kurgans or tumuli, great mounds of earth raised to honor the noble dead.) It was these horse-riding, steppe-dwelling, town-raiding herdsmen who burst out of their homeland and conquered so much land that “today, nearly half of the world’s population (~46%) speak an Indo-European language as their first language.”

Of course, linguistic displacement tends to go further than genetic displacement, and conquered peoples are rarely annihilated completely. (For instance, I speak a Germanic language, but I have both Celtic and Germanic DNA). But if you or your ancestors are from Europe, India, Afghanistan, or Iran, then you are almost certainly descended from a mixture of the Yamnaya, and the peasants who worked the lands that were conquered by the Yamnaya.

And though the Yamnaya’s worldview (which readers of The Toll of Fortune will become acquainted with) might seem primitive and bizarre to us, chances are that you still share some bits and pieces of it. If, for instance, you eat pigs but do not eat dogs, then you are still abiding by a very ancient Indo-European taboo – and one that shows up a few times in Klopp’s story. Mankind’s other great cultures eat both of those animals, or neither of them.

Riding With Pre-History’s Winners

The Toll of Fortune begins with a poem:

Leviathan awakes She haws and gees with languid indifference, Before she shakes Her webbed scales at tail’s edge: It rages rain on every land….

On the next page we get a bitter scene of decline – it is 3409 BC, and the Farm People, after about a thousand years of building cities greater than Ur in what is now Moldova and Ukraine, have been driven to the edge of extinction. They were done in by drought, by a cooling climate, by overworked soils, and by their passive temperament and inability to move on from the old ways, even when survival required change. Then the story jumps forward a century, and our heroes show up.

Wolf is a hunter who lives with a tribe of PIE-speaking Arēyans. Like everyone in his band, Wolf worships the Sky-Father, the Earth Mother, the Divine Twins, the goddess Dawn, and the Sky-Father’s brother Perqueunos, Lord of Thunder. But Wolf isn’t quite an Arēyan himself – he married into the tribe, and he’s always been somewhat of an outsider, someone who’s not expected to ever join the Shouting Council that advises the Clan Father.

But the other men respect Wolf for what he is – a man who’s brave, quick-thinking, skilled in combat, and full of practical knowledge about the beasts and monsters that never stop menacing mankind. When we first meet him, he’s saving a vassal tribe from being annihilated by “wolves in dogs’ skins,” vile creatures who can give men what we would call rabies, but what Wolf and his 16-year-old son Bear call the morbus bite.

After baiting and slaying a pack of mad dogs, and burning out the bite wounds in Bear’s arm with coals from the campfire to kill the virus before it kills him, Wolf and his companions set out to rejoin the great encampment where Ever-Wheel presides as Clan Father. There they will find out about the youths who were ripped limb from limb by the Titans, and begin their dangerous journey far to the west, past the Maven and her Broad-Eave Hall, toward the Summits of the World. But for the moment, it seems like an ordinary late-summer’s night.

The ride back to the Great Tent, which commenced under a waning moon, was harried by a great wind. It howled and screamed under a sky clear of clouds….

Wolf and Bear’s people pay careful attention to the sky, and to all of the great cosmic forces under which they live their small lives.

“Who is Chaos, Father?” ventured Bear with trepidation. Wolf paused again, but this time out of hesitation – something he rarely did. “Chaos takes on many forms, boy. But Chaos is not a god like the Sky-Father or the Lord of Storms – Chaos was here long before the gods and will remain even after they are gone and the sky crashes down upon us, and mountains are blown to dust by the Krivach.” Bear digested these words slowly. He’d never heard of sacrifices to any god who came before the Sky-Father, certainly not this ‘chaos’ fellow. “Chaos,” Wolf interrupted Bear’s meditation, “is the yawning chasm that existed when even time itself had a dawn. Chaos is the Ever-Serpent, coiling itself about the roots of the Axle-Tree at the base of the World, impelling its growth and causing its rot. Chaos knows all and yet knows nothing. It grants no intercession on account of offerings or sacrifice. So do not try! But that does not mean Chaos will never present you with gifts, either. These gifts will manifest in ways that can only be seen by the keenest eye.” He paused again before concluding, “Simply put, one cannot pry light from a chasm.”

Later on:

“Long before Rain and your mother’s people brought cattle to these plains, they too were hunters. The same as my own forefathers. And before them an Age of Ice held sway – some say since the beginning of time, for the Sun – that your mother’s people call the Sky-Father – had yet to appear. During that time, beasts with fangs the size of my arm preyed on our ancestors in the darkness. In those days only the Lord of Storms, called Perqueunos, ruled the sky. And only when he defeated the Great Serpent, could we flourish.”

One big, very big point that Klopp is constantly making is that the people he writes about are very intelligent. And one of the ways he does it is by sprinkling his novel with rare words: strath, clough, tumulus, patriculate, labial, charybdic, chasmically, wattle, daub, entropic, epilimnial, silphium, tunicate, wainwright, esker, matrix, neonic, sidereal, orogeny.

This does a few different things. It reminds us that the Yamnaya had just as many ways to describe the world they lived in as we have to describe ours, and it also reminds us that they’re the ancestors of the whole Indo-European diaspora – English, Latin, Celtic, Greek, Iranian, and all the rest. As Klopp himself once said in his interview on Postcards from Barsoom:

There are simply so many words in the English language to describe the natural world that we simply don’t use any more, yet they have useful meanings. For example a “strath” and a “clough” both mean valley (and you can see these words scattered in place names all over the British Isles), but a strath is a wide valley and a clough a very narrow one. I thought, why not use the right word and revivify seldom used words – after all that’s kinda what I’m doing with the entire novel and Indo-European folklore. There’s a bigger lesson here. As we become more reliant on technology, using ChatGPT to recall even the simplest concept or memory, we forget basics. We forget words first of all. We degenerate in the way Orwell feared in 1984 but without a State office redlining the vocabulary. Moreover, we have less and less experience with the things those words refer to. This was especially true for all the horse and wagon vocabulary that I had to learn to properly describe their material culture. Even a century ago those words were commonly used. But this is also one of the ways David Anthony was able link the Yamnaya to the original Indo-European speakers. They were the only ones who invented these words (and objects) for horses and wagons (and their accessories). So, in a way I felt justified reaching back.

These people, after all, were the winners of pre-history. Along with their counterparts in the other great language families (the Proto-Semites, Proto-Bantu, Proto-Austronesians, etc.) they were red-blooded adventurers eager to tame new lands, and they were fitted out with myths, customs, and a material culture so perfectly adapted to their environment that they swept all their rivals before them, and left hundreds of millions of their descendants in the present day.

Thus, the worldview of Klopp’s Arēyans is at the same time familiar and strange. We cheer for them when they refuse to eat dog meat, and when they explode with rage when they find out that someone has harmed their women or children, and when Word-Tree, the tribe’s handsome young poet, volunteers himself for battle with the same eagerness with which he had just been singing about the daring deeds of his ancestors. And we wince when we see a good-hearted youth copulate for the first time, and it’s a rape, but he doesn’t feel too bad about it since that’s a normal way for men in his tribe to acquire a wife or two – and besides, the village from which he stole the girl was treating her even worse.

And sometimes, the characters say things that make us think:

“Why do the Farm People make slaves?” [Bear] continued his query, while his father parried his head almost in deflection at Bear’s rhetorical tangent. “Because they can. Because they are weak and because those they take as slaves are weaker still.” “Shouldn’t we take slaves too then?” “Strong men do not need slaves. Resourceful men do not want slaves. And cunning men have no use for an enslaved mind. The Arēyans are all three of these things.” “But we could if we desired it?” “And what use would a slave be? We do not have fields that require mindless toiling….”

It makes one think of the discourse about slavery during the American Founding, when a lot of people agreed that slavery was bad for society, but they didn’t always agree about why, and they weren’t passionate enough to actually put a stop to it. (We of course know that in the future, the Arēyans will make a great number of slaves.)

The morality of the Arēyans swings to and fro, in tension between the idea that stealing and pillaging and pre-emptive war are violations of the natural order, and the idea that it’s bad to be weak, and that those who are weak deserve what they get. The lands of the Arēyans weren’t always their own, says Ever-Wheel; once, they “belonged to others who have left them to waste.” Raiding and reaving are sins, but boys sometimes must do them in order to become men, and the Gods have provided rituals with which to expiate those sins in advance.

A lesser author would have simply made the Arēyans the villains, as Stirling did in Island in the Sea of Time. But Klopp is no lesser author – he knows full well that the Arēyans, tribalistic morality and all, are the higher culture when measured against the other peoples they encounter in his book. And they’re also the culture whose worldview is closest to ours, since after all they’re our ancestors. And so, when we see how the people in the Broad-Eave Hall behave, we naturally want to see a simpler, manlier society come riding out of the steppes to take their place.

And we moderns could also learn a thing or two from our distant ancestors – we moderns, who have been so heavily influenced by two millennia of Christianity that we think like Christians whether we believe in God or not. We were once taught that it’s the duty of the strong to protect the weak, but nowadays, we don’t know how to toe the line between protecting the weak and simply being weak. Klopp is really talking to us when he has the old Clan-Father say: “Beware. One day, someone might lurk over the horizon. Someone who waits until you are weakened, and leaving the land to waste, and then pushes you out.”

The Titans, the Maven, and the Broad-Eave Hall

So far I have commented a great deal on the setting of The Toll of Fortune, while revealing only a little of the plot. But the plot is also worth writing about.

The novel is divided into three sections. Each section begins with a poem. The poems are called Tiamat, Leviathan, and Typhon, and they’re written in free verse – the easiest kind of poetry to write, but the hardest to write well. And A. J. R. Klopp writes it well.

Each poem is about a different kind of monster. Monsters are not the same, we are being told. There is primeval chaos, and then there is… something else.

The warband’s two leaders are Wolf and Scorns-Pain. Their journey into the west is long; they must ride several hundred leagues, atop horses equipped with hemp ropes and simple riding blankets. It is autumn, and the days are getting shorter. The men can raid a little, and they do, but they also need allies if they’re going to make it all the way to where the Titans have awoken from their millennia of apparent hibernation.

For a time, they find hospitality at a longhouse called the Broad-Eave Hall, where the Kin-Lord Famous-Spear rules. His people have also been preyed upon by the dreaded First Born, and he offers the Arēyans rich rewards if they can aid him against their common foe.

But Famous Spear’s people are also weird. To begin with, they live in a hall that’s completely dark – its namesake thatch-work eaves hang all the way down to the ground, leaving no space for windows, which is not at all to the tastes of the sky-loving Arēyans. They live in such close quarters that they are always being watched by their betters – there is no room for privacy, or for being anything other than a mindless conformist.

And then there is the matriarchy – contra the “Old Europe” fantasy, the folk of the Broad-Eave Hall are still patriarchal by modern standards (their Kin-Lord even has a harem and eunuchs to guard it), but much of the power is held by an eccentric, makeup-covered priestess called the Maven, who along with her handmaids offers herself up for ritual sex with distinguished guests.

There are the creative punishments that they’ve invented for servants who get out of line. Some of these supposed troublemakers spend months on end hanging from the rafters in giant sacks, and castration is probably the least unnerving of the bodily mutilations in their toolkit. (All of this, it’s worth noting, is justified with irritating rhetoric about safety and the common good).

There is the dog-eating. And there are the drugs. Wolf, Scorns-Pain and their crew are no strangers to soma, cannabis, magic mushrooms, or ephedra (there’s archaeological evidence that the Yamnaya indulged in all of these substances) but they have enough common sense not to use those things in anywhere near the quantities that have turned their hosts’ society into a passive, enervated dystopia, in which no one can imagine their way of life not going on forever.

And it won’t go on forever, not least because of the Maven and the Kin-Lord’s habit of sending out mercenaries to burn down other halls if the people there grow the wrong kinds of crops. For instance, the Maven recently learned from the Gods that it’s bad to grow anything other than millet… which just happens to be doing the worst, in the tired soil and the cooling climate, out of all the grains and vegetables that the Farm People used to grow. It sounds awfully retrograde, but it’s also a bit like that time in the 1960s when tens of thousands of Tibetans starved to death after the Communist authorities in Beijing (who knew little about Tibet’s climate) ordered them to plough over their barley-fields and yak-pastures and plant nothing but wheat, year after year.

The habit of meeting every crisis with more centralized power, wielded by people high enough up the pyramid that they don’t suffer when their solutions don’t work, is found to some extent in every urban society. According to another one of Klopp’s interviews, the Broad-Eave Hall is meant to be something that “draws parallels with today... the emasculation (metaphorical AND physical) of men, the infantilization of women, the co-opting of authority with feminized discourse, etc.”

But back to the story. Once the three-way conflict between the Arēyans, the Titans, and the folk of the Broad-Eave Hall really gets going, things happen too fast for me to keep summarizing them. Suffice it to say that you as a reader will not get bored. There are plenty of battle-scenes, plenty of scenes that give you food for thought, and plenty of scenes that just dazzle you with the author’s descriptive powers and his knowledge of archaeology.

We get to see allusions to Homer and Beowulf. We get to see Bear go from being a boy, to a man, to more than a man. We get to see a pair of decadent societies meet their doom. And we get to contemplate the Arēyans’ nuanced views about priests, shamans, and spiritual gifts – they certainly believe in them, though they also look askance at anyone whose supposed closeness to the Gods is really just a source of unearned power.

This, I think, is what the whole sub-plot of the Hammer of Heaven is about – the Gods might lend us mortals their gifts, but they’re not ours to keep. The idea that, due to custom or divine law, a man of ordinary qualities might inherit such a gift from another man, and then deserve to be obeyed as if he were a God, is ludicrous to the heroes of this book.

We also see plenty of body horror. Nothing in The Toll of Fortune strained my suspension of disbelief quite as much as the idea that societies in the early bronze age could keep people alive after some of the mutilations that the non-Arēyans inflict on one another.

And then there are the chapter titles. There are 37 of these in total, each of them drawn straight from classic poetry, usually Shakespeare: “An Universal Wolf,” “The Traveller from an Antique Land,” “On the Bat’s Back I Do Fly,” “Troy, Yet Upon its Basis,” and so forth. Every one of them perfectly fits the upcoming action, but they also remind the reader that everything in the Western Canon – be it by Shakespeare, Shelley, Coleridge, or whomever – is downstream from Proto-Indo-Europeans songmasters like Word-Tree, who stood behind the campfire and chanted the eternal tale of the hero who reaches out into the void and grasps the great serpent.

In summary, if you have even the slightest love for literature or history, and if you haven’t read The Toll of Fortune, then you ought to, soon. Otherwise you are missing out on a treat.

(Also, if you haven’t yet, you should subscribe to Twilight Patriot so that you get free email updates whenever something new appears on this site.)

Final Thoughts

As an honest reviewer, I am always upfront about what the author could have done better. But frankly, when I tried to think of criticisms of this book, the main thing that occurred to me was simply that it could have been longer. The story runs to 265 pages, and I would have gladly read 350 or 400. A longer story would have had more room to stretch its legs. As it is, several parts seemed rushed, especially the scene where Wolf meets his metalworking kinsmen and implores their aid in forging the Hammer of Heaven. (Such a unique society deserved more of an introduction, and it should have taken more effort on Wolf’s part to explain his situation and win their aid.)

We get plenty of vivid descriptions of the weather, but I would have liked to have seen more details about what the Arēyans were wearing during each season of the year, including footwear (a big factor in allowing nomadic societies to master new environments), as well as the plants and wildlife of each place they traversed. And also the challenges of crossing the great rivers, and their methods of building boats, how they found enough pasturage for their horses, how they repaired broken wagons, and so forth. Klopp does touch on these things occasionally, but I think he should have done it more often, to the point of making them minor challenges that repeatedly take the characters’ attention away from the looming battles – at least for a few pages.

(The way that Tolkien handles challenges like getting the Fellowship of the Ring over the Misty Mountains, and finding enough food for Frodo and Sam in the near-desert surrounding Mordor, is a good model here. As is the careful attention that the ex-soldier Tom Kratman pays to Roman military logistics in his novel that I reviewed here back in January.)

And for a book about a people known to us mainly through their language, I would have liked to have seen language come up more in The Toll of Fortune. As it is, no matter how many hundreds of leagues from home the Arēyans go, they’re always either running across villagers who speak the same tongue as they do, or finding a ready-and-willing interpreter. Making the characters have to sometimes slow down to learn each other’s speech would have made it (in my opinion) more realistic, as well as giving the author a chance to display some of that PIE vocabulary (like *pods for foot, *swesor for sister, or *sohwl for sun) that will have the readers saying aha! whenever they see a root that they recognize from English or the Romance languages.

Finally, I think that the decadence of the Broad-Eave Hall should have been more of a threat. The author is clearly trying to set up tension here – will the hardy, horse-taming Arēyans give in to the temptation to become soft like their hosts? And yet, notwithstanding their cautious indulgence in some of the pleasures of that strange place, the men in the warband always stay wary enough that they can be counted on to pack up and leave without complaining when Wolf and Scorns-Pain give the order to move out.

I would have liked it more if some of the men had proven mutinous, and their divided loyalties had been a challenge for the truly heroic Arēyans to overcome.

But at the end of the day, every gripe that I’ve spelled out here is just me going on about what I think the author should have done were he writing a 400-page book instead of a 265-page book. And the only reason for me to think like that is because the 265 pages that I got were just so good.

A. J. R. Klopp has said that he has plans to write twelve more books like The Toll of Fortune, hence the series title: The Thirteen Fathers. He plans for the current book (which is the only one he’s written so far) to be Volume III.

Personally, I’m skeptical as to whether that’s the best direction to go. I doubt that a man can retell the “primordial myth” thirteen times, in a similar milieu, and keep the same high quality and sense of excitement all the way through. (Star Wars, for instance, was based on retelling the Hero’s Journey over, and over, and over… and look where that series went).

I think a better idea would be to write a smaller number of thicker books that go into more detail about the protagonists’ technology and their day-to-day lives, with more fully-drawn supporting characters, especially the women and girls. But whatever direction Klopp chooses to go with his books, I will eagerly buy and read the next product of his very skillful pen.

I would also be delighted to see a movie based on The Toll of Fortune – doubly so if the dialog is in Proto-Indo-European. No doubt the major studios won’t touch it, but if there is someone out there reading this review who happens to be a creatively-minded indie film-maker with a modest but workable budget… then I’m telling you, there is a great story here, waiting for you to bring it to life.

And in the meantime, if you’re an ordinary Twilight Patriot reader who hasn’t yet seen Klopp’s work, then you should get yourself a copy of the book today.

A short version of this review also appeared at the American Thinker.