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Jonathan Oldenburg
May 22

Thank you for such a comprehensive review and I'm glad you enjoyed the novel!

I have contemplated writing a second novel about what happens next for Belarrin. The sequel follows the next stage of the Syraestari Empire about 500 years later as they grow past fear and begin to flourish (both for better and for worse). The story is in the latter stages of editing and will roll out either late this year or, more likely, in 2027.

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