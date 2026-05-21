The main subject of this month’s post will be a book review of Jonathan Oldenburg’s fantasy novel, Tears from Iron. This is a fine book which does a fairly good job of telling a non-woke story, and introducing well-rounded characters that push back on some of the sillier aspects of contemporary pop literature.

The last time that I posted on Twilight Patriot was to write about the war between the United Sates and Iran, and explained my reasons for thinking that neither side has a sound strategy or is likely to achieve its long-term aims. With the war now almost three months old, the lack of decisive victories on either side seems to have borne this out. Donald Trump has failed to open the Straits of Hormuz, and his enemies have failed to crash the oil market badly enough to wring concessions out of Trump. And so, with there being little to comment on war-wise at the moment, I can return to one of this blogs topics – the efforts of a handful of right-wing writers to fight back against left-wing dominance of popular culture.

You can see my previous review of Alexander Macris’ work here, and of Richard Nichols and Tom Kratman’s work here and here. When I reviewed Kratman’s book back in January, I didn’t expect that I would be reviewing Jonathan Oldenburg’s fantasy novel Tears from Iron next. There were actually three other conservative authors whose books I started reading in the hopes of writing a positive review… but I didn’t finish them because they were just so bad.

I won’t name names; suffice it to say that one was clearly a knock-off of Star Wars, one was based on Harry Potter, and one was trying to ape Warhammer 40K. They differed in that each author was trying to put a conservative Christian worldview in place of the template work’s woke worldview (or, for Warhammer 40K, its fascist worldview). But they all had derivative worldbuilding, dull characters, and weak plots.

What to make of it? Well, some people seem to forget that if you’re going to make right-wing art, you have to start by making, well, art. People like George Lucas and J. K. Rowling didn’t try to tell progressive stories. They just told stories, and their political views ended up in those stories along with the rest of their personalities. So, if someone is expecting me to praise a book just because it’s right-wing, without doing the work to make it good… then too bad for that author.

Memories of the Cataclysm

Fortunately, the book that I’m reviewing today is not like that. Jonathan Oldenburg’s Tears from Iron is an 800-page tome of high fantasy that first saw print in 2018. Here is how Chapter 1 begins:

Vistus didn’t like being alone. He was accustomed to the long hallways of his home resounding with life and laughter but instead the silence was only broken by the quiet whisking of his broom. That singular sound only reinforced his loneliness as he worked his way between the twenty beds of his barracks room. He was a t’Okaedrin and t’Okaedrin weren’t made for solitude. The word meant “brother” in the language of the blessed Syraestari and a brother without a family was as broken as Vistus’ arm. After months of mending, his arm was nearly healed and, any day now, his brothers would return. Then he could be whole once more.

Oldenburg’s career began at West Point, where he joined the other cadets on the Wargames Committee and, when he wasn’t otherwise occupied by study and drill, “he waged war across the fields of Arbela, Hastings, Waterloo, Stalingrad, Hoth, and Middle Earth.” After graduating from the Military Academy, he served as an armor officer at Fort Knox and Fort Hood. But the friendships he’d made on the Wargames Committee stayed with him, and in 1998 four of these young men – including Oldenburg’s friend Alexander Macris, who would later make a living as a tabletop game designer and who interviewed Oldenburg about Tears from Iron here – began building a fantasy world they called Isfalinis. (You can read about the background and lore of Isfalinis on this Substack.)

All of the books set in Isfalinis are subtitled Memories of the Cataclysm (Oldenburg is planning a series, though right now he’s only written Volume One). There are many races that inhabit Isfalinis, but the action here centers on two of them – mortal men doomed to grow old and die, and a tall, beautiful, pointy-eared race, far more skilled in magic than us humans, who are ageless and potentially immortal, but still able to be killed in battle or die of grief. Also, this world is in decline – both races are haunted by memories of greater civilizations, of once-fair lands which, owing to a war between divine beings, have been broken by earthquakes or swept away by lava or sunk in the sea. (Though the Supreme Being who willed the world into existence is wholly benevolent, he gave the power to shape that world to a number of lesser gods; most were good, but the most powerful one was evil, and he fought against the others in an ages-long war that nearly unmade the world.)

Now, if you’re at all familiar with the landmarks of the high fantasy genre, you might be thinking: That isn’t creative. It sounds too much like The Silmarillion.

For those who aren’t in the know, The Silmarillion is a posthumous prequel to The Lord of the Rings. It was published by J.R.R. Tolkien’s son Christopher in 1977 based on the volumes of notes and drafts that his father (being a perfectionist) never got around to finishing. Millions of eager fans of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings have picked up this book and been disappointed by it, for the same reason that a lot of people give for not reading the whole Bible: They couldn’t get past the begats.

Oldenburg, on the other hand, considers The Silmarillion his favorite novel, family trees and all. So it’s not a surprise to see Tolkien’s masterpiece coloring his work – though I’ll assure you that the resemblance isn’t so complete that Oldenburg gives his readers his own set of elf genealogies.

Instead, Tears from Iron veers off in a different direction – it asks what might happen if the long-lived aestari (of whom the “blessed Syraestari” are a faction) decided to really lord it over the humans who happen to live nearby. It’s a big departure from Middle Earth, where in about 11,000 years of history there was really only ever one family of elves who got into large-scale badness, and the rest of them were just wise spiritual elders who treated the Race of Men like a cherished but sometimes-annoying younger brother.

Immortal, and All-Too-Human

In Isfalinis, on the other hand, the difference in lifespan between aestari and humans is usually felt in much the same way that the smaller differences between human ethnic groups are often felt in the real world – that is, on the business end of a whip.

Vistus, our hero, begins the story as a slave. But he doesn’t feel like a slave, because he is a t’Okaedrin – basically, one of the Janissaries of his world, a boy who was captured at a young enough age to be trained into a devoted soldier of the Syraestari. The female counterparts of the t’Okaedrin are the Pi’aernoth, while the captives who are too old for reprogramming are sent to labor camps, farms, or mines to become the Kalilaer.

To be a t’Okaedrin and not a Kalilaer is great gift, in repayment for which Vistus and his brothers must be prepared to sacrifice their lives any day. (“There is no greater duty than to kill in the name of the Empress! There is no greater honor than to die in the name of the Empress!”) Yet to be a Kalilaer is still much better than to be a Wildman, without even the physical safety and the small material comforts found on the bottom of Syraestarin society. And that’s why the t’Okaedrin are so often sent out on raids to acquire new Kalilaer.

The book begins when Vistus is given an unusual mission – he must pretend to be an “apostate” Kalilaer, and join a group of runaways as they make off with the Scions of the Fallen Tree, a group of nomadic raiders who have been causing more and more trouble for the Syraestarin empire. So for one day he adopts a new name, “Bellarin,” and puts on a show of friendship and gratitude toward his rescuers… until the rest of his unit arrives in the night, and he switches sides and runs several of them through. Apart from a cageful of small children destined to become t’Okaedrin, there are no survivors.

And Vistus-Bellarin is proud of what he has done. Because this isn’t a woke story (like Star Wars: Episode VII) where everyone agrees deep down about who the good guys and bad guys are, and where one sight of civilian blood will cause a good-hearted stormtrooper (like FN-2187) to instantly desert to the Resistance. Not so in Isfalinis – here, the people actually believe what they were brought up to believe.

(For a real-world experience similar to what Vistus-Bellarin goes through as he very slowly becomes disillusioned with the Syraestari, these two memoirs of growing up in China during the Cultural Revolution are a good read. I have no idea if either of them influenced Oldenburg, but he certainly understands the idea behind them, i.e. that while seeing through a totalitarian system is sometimes possible, it is never quick or easy, no matter how good your heart was to begin with.)

Among the Syraestari themselves, Oldenburg doesn’t give us anything as unrealistic as the Dark Lord stock character that shows up way too often in high fantasy. Instead, we see a lot of three-dimensional characters with different motivations, and different attitudes toward human slavery. Most, but not quite all of them, are not motivated by the simple pleasure of being cruel, but by a mixture of fear for their own people’s safety, and an ambition to regain what they see as their rightful national glory, so tragically lost in the Cataclysm.

As in Tolkien’s stories, the only form of government appropriate for the near-immortals is monarchy. A kingdom is founded by a charismatic leader renowned for his skills in combat, and perhaps also in song, sorcery, smith-work, or whatever other crafts are held in high regard among his people. For as many centuries or millennia as the first king lives, the kingdom is secure, but if he is slain in battle, his children usually fail to hold onto his authority, not least because they’ll be trying to rule over nobles thousands of years older than themselves. For Tolkien’s elves with their peaceful nature, this usually just means lots of emigration to other kingdoms; for the Syraestari, it involves a lot more conspiracies and dagger sharpening. Empress Kayrstana is one of these weak rulers; her father died in the Cataclysm a thousand years before, and now that she’s finally rebuilding her empire out of a loose collection of migrant camps, the High Lords are reconsidering their oaths of allegiance to her.

Many Motives

With all of this going on, it’s not a surprise that most of the Syraestari find little time to think about the humans. And among those that do, there are a lot of perspectives – some of them disapprove of enslaving humans, but not out of any pity for them; they just think the Syraestari will be safer if they dwell apart from other races and don’t depend on outsiders for anything essential, and certainly not for soldiering. There are others who do feel bad for the Kalilaer, but who are also convinced that the system is necessary if their own people are to survive and prosper among the still-ongoing earthquakes and floods that make cheap labor so vital.

And then there are a lot of Syraestari who just aren’t aware of what conditions in the Kalilaer camps are actually like, and who buy into the propaganda and half-truths about how the people there are happy because they’re safer and better fed and clothed than the Wildmen. Out of all the Syraestari, Ninanna the sword-whisperer probably feels worst about the whole thing – but for a while she fights with the slavers anyway, because of the oath of allegiance that she once swore to the Empress and has kept for a thousand years.

In all, it’s a lot like the attitudes toward slavery that you’ll see if you look at our own world’s past. People in colonial and antebellum America often wrote anti-slavery tracts that repeated all sorts of negative racial stereotypes about Black Africans to argue that slaves should not be imported to their colony or state. On the other hand, there were men like George Whitefield, the renowned preacher of the Great Awakening, who began his career as a critic of slavery, like his friends John and Charles Wesley. But then Whitefield went to Georgia to build an orphanage, and realized that such projects were a lot harder in a colony that (at the time) did not allow slaveholding. (This was not only because of the lack of enslaved construction workers, but also because slave-worked plantations, unlike single-family farms, could make their owners rich enough to be good philanthropists.)

And so, with his attitude about slavery changed by the experience, Whitefield went back to England and lobbied for the legalization of slavery in Georgia, much to the horror of the Wesley brothers.

But to return to Oldenburg’s story. While the Syraestarin nobles engage in their various plots and intrigues, Vistus (who of course is unaware of all this) is told that he must become Bellarin again, and conduct a second infiltration scheme. This time he has to spend several months in a Kalilaer labor camp before escaping during a Scion raid and leading his fellow t’Okaedrin to an even bigger Scion camp.

What follows is the book’s main action – and there is too much of it to summarize here. The perspective flips back and forth between Bellarin in the slave camp, enduring the same whippings as the other newly-captured Kalilaer (since how else could he fit in with them?) and various Syraestari conspiring against the Empress, drinking wine, and discussing the merits or demerits of their “civilizing” project with a jarring degree of detachment. Slowly, Bellarin comes to sympathize with the Kalilaer, while outside the camp, the unity of the Empire comes crashing down in a train of events that takes everyone by surprise.

Like a rooster crowing at the moon or a pig holding court over half-eaten cobs of corn, so is the man who thinks he can see all ends…

As in all good epics, one of the themes is that, because the future is unknowable, the hero must be willing to choose the harder right over the easier wrong. If you think that the way to beat the villain is to behave villainously, then you will end up blindsided by some unforeseen event. This happens to the Empress when she tries to appease some rebellious nobles by knowingly condemning an innocent person to death, only for the whole thing to publicly explode into a display of weakness that makes her downfall inevitable.

Bellarin’s eventual change of allegiance, when it happens, is believable and refreshingly un-woke. In real-world history, people don’t suddenly start sympathizing with the victims of oppression because they’ve decided to be the good guys; instead, their worldview develops gradually, and their sympathy (if they have any) must be kindled by their own experiences – for instance, while the oppression experienced by American Patriots before and during the Revolution was mild compared what African slaves endured, it was enough to make a lot of them sympathize with the slaves in a way that they hadn’t before. Likewise, after a certain amount of toil and whippings and getting to see up close what the world looks like to the other Kalilaer, Bellarin realizes that the Kalilaer who want to escape have a good point.

He still fervently wishes for a way to act on his beliefs without harming his brother t’Okaedrin. But that is wishing for too much.

Around this time, Bellarin also realizes that he is a Siharrin – one of those very rare people with the mysterious ability to learn Words of Power simply by clearing their minds. Since most sorcerers have to learn the Words from a master (who is extremely stingy about sharing them), this basically makes Bellarin into a human weapon of mass destruction, who just might turn the tide of the coming war. (It helps that his specialty is the Breath of Isfalinis – or, less poetically: wind, storms, and lightning.)

Literary Peccadillos

Because I am in the habit of writing honest reviews, I must now describe the book’s minor flaws. The most noticeable one, for me, was the author’s lack of interest in linguistics. I am not expecting every fantasy author to match Tolkien here (we aren’t all Oxford professors of philology) but if you’re going to have a story with two distinct intelligent races, along with a subplot in which captives from multiple human tribes get tossed into the Kalilaer camps together and later escape to form a new society as the Scions, then there needs to be some awareness that the tribes will have different languages, or at least different dialects that sound strange to each other. But there isn’t any; in Isfalinis, everyone just sounds like everyone else.

I also found the dialog of the Scions unconvincing, since they use too many abstract words. Illiterate forest-dwellers should speak in a more concrete and old-timey way. (For an example of what this might look like when done well, read The Wake by Paul Kingsnorth. It’s a little extreme, but you’ll never forget getting inside Buccmaster’s mind.)

On the positive side, I found the dialog of the t’Okaedrin, and especially the terse lines of the mysterious Shadow-Servant, to be quite good:

“…Though you try and hide it, I can tell the fate of the humans troubles you.” “What I believe is no concern of yours….”

A second weak point was the near-irrelevance of sex. It’s not that the female warriors were a problem per se – I can take Ninanna seriously as a swordswoman, since she fights mostly with magic and not brute strength, and I can believe that the Scions, as a tribe of outlaws on the lam, would arm everybody. (It’s worth remembering that Harriet Tubman carried pistols and threatened to shoot deserters with them.)

But the indiscriminate mingling of men and women in the Scion camp – where they seem to go months without establishing physical or social barriers or even a division of labor between men and women – was pushing it. In real life, putting some old-fashioned, non-woke discipline into their new followers (so as to prevent deadly quarrels over mates, women getting pregnant on the march, etc.) would be one of the main challenges keeping the Scion leaders awake at night. So would drumming into the new Scions their duty to forget whatever old tribal prejudices or blood feuds they might be holding onto from the time before they were captured and then freed. (There are some hints in the book that forgiving old quarrels is part of the Scions’ ethos, but I would have liked to see the chieftains having to put more work into making that ideal a reality).

Another thing that bugged me was the hero’s willingness to repeatedly make very stupid decisions when the plot required it. For instance, at the point when Bellarin is with the Scions and has decided to join them, he becomes very worried about a magical stone that the Syraestari gave him to track his location with. He realizes that as long as he has the stone, everyone is in grave danger… but for several days, he never thinks seriously about ways to get rid of it.

All the while I, the reader, was thinking: What if he were to trap a bird (the Scions are good at that sort of thing) and tie the stone to its feet and let it fly away? If Bellarin had tried something like this and failed, I would respect that, but instead he just holds onto the stone and worries. This moves the plot forward, since the ensuing disaster, and Bellarin’s feelings of guilt for it, are necessary to set up the events of the next few hundred pages. But it could have been done in a way that made Bellarin seem more like a real person and less like a piece in the plot engine.

Finally, I finished the book feeling like it still needed what I may as well call a Third Act. It seemed to me like Act One was when Bellarin slowly realizes that the world doesn’t work the way that the Syraestari have told him that it does, and Act Two was when Bellarin has to deal with his new feelings of guilt and despair while people like Ninanna and the Empress and the Shadow-Servant are driving most the action. Then there is a great battle, our hero Bellarin unleashes his Siharrin powers just the time to save the day, and we jump forward to the epilogue where, years and years later, Bellarin and his wife are ruling over a remote human settlement that’s happy and at peace.

What I wished I could have read was the story of how Bellarin learns sorcery and chieftainship from wise elders (perhaps Ninanna?), and how he has his mettle tested in a series of challenges that earn him the respect of his people. And if Oldenburg writes that story as its own novel, I will gladly read it.

But you shouldn’t mistake my critiques here for a negative overall impression of Tears from Iron. They certainly are not meant that way. On the whole, Oldenburg did an excellent job of showing what power, propaganda, and ethnic prejudice can do to people – even the best people – and also of creating heroes that his readers can cheer for, even though they aren’t two-dimensional Good People who randomly wake up one day and start thinking like 21st-century Americans.

And the world that Oldenburg has created will stick with me too. The peoples, the geography, the turns of phrase – “blessed Syraestari,” “Tears of Isi,” “Breath of Isfalinis.” They even have their own way of cursing: “Cydion’s abyss!” “Blood on the Bridge!” All of it will make sense if you read the book and pick up on the layers of myth in the background – and like all good epic fantasies, it has plenty.