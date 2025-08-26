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Richard Nichols's avatar
Richard Nichols
Aug 26, 2025

The author here... Many thanks for this, TP.

For anyone interested in reading the novel, I will be dropping the Kindle price to 99c from tomorrow. Here's a link -

https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Causes-Richard-Nichols-ebook/dp/B0893M6PQF/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=lost+causes+richard+nichols&qid=1618187048&sr=8-1

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Doug1943
Aug 26, 2025

According to the conventional wisdom, the military and the police -- and by extension, the secret and semi-secret agencies of the state -- are conservative. And according to the conventional liberal wisdom, this is because their core function is to defend the rule of those in power.

There is no doubt some truth to this, but it is also true that their conservatism is a response to their 'lived experience' -- to use a currently-fashionable term -- with humanity's dark side -- something Leftists want to ignore, or to blame on the social environment (which, of course, Leftist rule will dramatically change).

Great novelists who write about war, or periods shaped decisively by war, are thus strongly inclined to a sort of deep conservatism -- as witness the novels about ancient Greece by Mary Renault, or the series about the Royal Navy during the Napoleonic wars by Patrick O'Brien. Richard Nichols does not lack for fellow craftsmen to emulate.

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