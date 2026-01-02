Twilight Patriot

Twilight Patriot

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Kratman's avatar
Tom Kratman
3d

Much thanks; well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Twilight Patriot
Dale Flowers's avatar
Dale Flowers
5d

Preordered on 13 December, arrives January 6. Goes to the top of my reading queue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Twilight Patriot · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture