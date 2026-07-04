It’s the Fourth of July again – a day that I prefer to spend at barbecues and firework shows rather than thinking about politics. But since my admiration for the patriots of 1776 is what motivated me to start this Substack in the first place, I suppose that it would be amiss for me to not write something here about my country’s 250th anniversary. After all, I just got done celebrating this event by climbing a tower at high noon and ringing a large bell 250 times for 250 years of American independence. And yet, the success of my newsletter in winning new subscribers tells me that there are people out there who are hungrier for essays than for bell-peals.

Holidays like today are a good time to think about what it means to be an American. But another good occasion for such thoughts is when someone has been abroad for a long time, and is coming to miss the sights and sounds of home.

The longest that I have ever been away from the United States was for about three months in 2021, when I went to Ghana to teach English to schoolchildren. And when I finally got home, the first thing that I did was head over to a nearby Five Guys and get a big, well-dressed hamburger. Because I missed that part of America – cooking hamburgers is one of those things that a lot of foreign countries, including Ghana, just don’t do. (Pizza, on the other hand, is something they try to do, though it comes out very badly).

Obviously, I was happy about coming home for other reasons, too – I got to see fireflies again, and listen to country music, and watch American sports. Of course, other countries have their own natural beauty, and their own music, and their own sports – but as an American, I like my own homeland more. And that’s not even to mention that my family has lived in America for eight generations, and that nearly all of the people I care about are American citizens… and at the time, all of this meant so much more to me than any affection that I might have felt for America’s political institutions (which are far from being the worst in the world, though that’s a very low bar).

Basically, I love my country because it is my country, not because I think it is the Promised Land of the Saints, chosen to be untouched by the common sins of the rest of the human race. I refuse to hide from reality behind the mythical narrative (sadly more popular on the Right than on the Left) that sees American history as a bright, shiny tale of nothing but triumph. And I won’t call my home country a land of “liberty and justice for all.” (Think about the literal meaning of that phrase. There are about 70 million civil and criminal cases that go through the federal and state courts each year. Unless you think that the right side won in every single one of them… then “justice for all” is just a tired old bit of propaganda).

Also, if you believe that your nation is bound by the laws of destiny to always be on the right side of history… or if you believe that your country’s founders endowed it with a constitution so excellent that its government would be restrained from tyranny regardless of the moral qualities of the people actually in the government (which is something the founders repeatedly said they hadn’t done)… then why would you ever take any actions to preserve your liberties?

What actually happens is that when a critical mass of people buy into the right-wing myths, and come to see America’s flaws as unimportant compared to what America has done right, and sing “the flag still stands for freedom, and they can’t take that away,” those people will become passive and easily-ruled. And this leaves the field wide open to leftists, who are constantly criticizing America, but usually for the wrong reasons, to repeatedly remake the country in their own image.

But this is not a problem if you love America for the Rocky Mountains, the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, the Shenandoah Valley, the battlefields at Lexington and Saratoga and Yorktown, the Apollo Program, the skyscrapers in New York city, the music of Scott Joplin, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and John Williams, or for baseball, American football, hamburgers, low-country boil, and Tex-Mex food (yes, what most people call “Mexican” food is a distinctly American tradition from the Texan cattle-lands; Mexican food proper involves far less cheese.)

If you love your country for good, solid, non-political reasons like these ones (and also because it is your homeland and you were born here and your ancestors’ graves are here) then you will naturally want to do whatever you can to preserve or restore American liberties.

Our ancestors did not fight the Revolutionary War because they believed that the their country, as a part of the United Kingdom, existed outside of the usual cycles of history, and that nothing seriously bad had happened or could happen here. (All of the people who believed that were Tories). The reasons that the Patriots of 1776 spilled their blood were that (1) they loved their homeland because it was their homeland, and (2) they were acutely aware that their country’s fortunes had gone, and could go, both up and down.

And so, to all my readers, I wish you a happy Fourth of July. May you be proud to live in the land of Thomas Edison, Nikolai Tesla, the Wright Brothers, Jim Thorpe, Louis Armstrong, Edwin Hubble, Duke Kahanamoku, Babe Ruth, Neil Armstrong, John Wayne, Norman Borlaug.

And may you come to believe, as I do, that if any of the tribes living on this continent 250 years from now are calling themselves “Americans,” and are preserving the accomplishments of those great men… then it will not be because they put unlimited faith in the government in Washington, or in any political party, or in the flag and the constitution. It will be because, like Washington and Jefferson, they were brave men who loved their homeland, and had a clear-eyed vision of all of the things, both good and bad, that the future might bring.