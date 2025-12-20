Twilight Patriot
Book Review: For the Eternal Glory of Rome
In which Tom Kratman, level-headed right-winger and master of military science fiction, tackles the time-travel genre.
Jan 2
•
Twilight Patriot
24
6
3
December 2025
What If Ben Franklin Was Right?
If you take classical political theory seriously, then you have to admit that our problems run pretty deep.
Dec 20, 2025
•
Twilight Patriot
12
3
3
Eurabiamania 151: Twilight Predictions for 2026
With Special Guest: Twilight Patriot
Published on Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
•
Dec 20, 2025
2:26:51
September 2025
The People Who Cheered From The Sidelines
Even if you say that you, personally, would never shoot someone for his words, you're still the enemy if you're glad he's dead.
Sep 20, 2025
•
Twilight Patriot
8
2
2
August 2025
Book Review: Lost Causes
What Richard Nichols' spy novel says about the right-wing experience.
Aug 26, 2025
•
Twilight Patriot
6
6
2
How to "Question the Science" Without Becoming a Conspiracy Theorist
It requires a balancing act, since there's more bullshit outside the mainstream than inside it.
Aug 1, 2025
•
Twilight Patriot
4
5
July 2025
Frank Thoughts on the Middle East
Why being less bad than one's neighbors shouldn't (and in due time won't) be enough to earn America's friendship.
Jul 1, 2025
•
Twilight Patriot
8
2
5
May 2025
Why Everyone Should Read Rerum Novarum
What this 1891 encyclical by the last Pope Leo has to say about the real way to uplift the poor.
May 14, 2025
•
Twilight Patriot
4
4
April 2025
Benjamin Franklin in his Own Words
Why Everyone Should Read his Autobiography and Letters
Apr 20, 2025
•
Twilight Patriot
6
1
We Can't Restore America By Obsessing Over Foreigners
Frank thoughts on the MAGA cult and the second Trump Administration.
Apr 13, 2025
•
Twilight Patriot
9
6
5
Star Spangled Squadron: An Adventure in Counter-Spoliation
You can whine about Hollywood, or you can create a new pop culture.
Apr 2, 2025
•
Twilight Patriot
23
8
1
March 2025
Can Machines Think?
A Guest Post on the Tree of Woe.
Mar 28, 2025
•
Twilight Patriot
8
3
2
